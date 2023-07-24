Planning to buy Ola S1 Air? Key features you should know

Ola Electric, India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, is ready to offer its third model - the S1 Air - to customers from this month. The EV maker has announced that the purchase window for S1 Air will remain open from July 28 to July 30 for those who have already booked it. For the rest, Ola Electric will open the purchase window from July 31. The S1 Air comes at an introductory price of ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter will cost ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) after the introductory offer ends. Deliveries of the Ola S1 Air will start from early August.

Ola S1 Air electric scooter will be the most affordable model in the EV maker's lineup, which also includes the likes of S1 and S1 Pro. Ola Electric had initially introduced the S1 Air scooter back in October last year. The 2022 S1 Air did not hit the roads as Ola updated that version with changes in battery and other features. Here is a look at what the electric scooter now offers.

The Ola S2 Air electric scooter will come equipped with a 3 KWh lithium-ion battery pack. The battery, Ola claims, is capable enough to power the electric scooter for 125 kms without the need to be plugged in. The range is less than what the S1 or S1 Pro has on offer.

The Ola S1 Air will come with a hub motor instead of a belt drive that is being used on the S1 and S1 Pro. Called the Ola Hyperdrive Motor, the hub motor is likely to increase the power output of the electric scooter to 6 bhp. The S1 Air will also come with three ride modes, which include Eco, Normal and Sports. According to Ola Electric, the S1 Air will have a top speed of 90 kmph.

The Ola S1 Air will also offer the EV maker's latest software MoveOS 3. Some of the features that the MoveOS 3 offers are Some features that have been spotted on the MoveOS 3's beta version are moods, document storage, wifi connectivity, fall detection, halo lamp, hazard lights and proximity.

The S1 Air electric scooter will come with all-LED headlights, a 7-inch digital instrument console, side stand alert, reverse mode, OTA updates, smartphone connectivity, GPS navigation, and remote boot unlock. The 34-litre boot space of the S1 Air will be slightly smaller compared to the 36-litre boot offered in S1 and S1 Pro.

Ola Electric will offer the S1 Air electric scooter in five exterior color options. These include Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint, and Porcelain White.

First Published Date: