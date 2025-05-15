Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle ‘Flying Flea C6’ launch timeline unveiled

Royal Enfield has confirmed that they will be launching their first electric motorcycle - Flying Flea C6 in the Q4 of FY2026, that is between January to March next year. The S6 will be added to the lineup soon after the launch of the C6. All new electric motorcycles will be sold under the Flying Flea brand. As of now, Royal Enfield has not decided whether the new electric vehicles will share its touchpoints with the current dealership network or whether there will be new dealerships opened only for the Flying Flea brand.

Upcoming bikes

The company currently has a dedicated team of over 200 people who are working on the Flying Flea project. They have already filed 45 patents for it and currently, the electric motorcycle is undergoing several tests. Currently, the plan for Flying Flea is to launch electric motorcycles that are focused towards urban mobility so they will primarily be used for city duties and they will be lightweight.

The Flying Flea C6 is built on an aluminium forged frame with a design inspired by the original Flying Flea motorcycles of the 1940s. The girder forks have been reintroduced in a modernised avatar specifically for the FF-C6

Royal Enfield achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 1 million annual sales for the first time, with total volumes reaching 10,02,893 units, reflecting a 10 per cent year-over-year increase. Domestic sales rose by 8.1 per cent to 9,02,757 units, while international sales experienced a remarkable growth of 29.7 per cent, resulting in 1,00,136 motorcycles being exported.

The main Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) of the Flying Flea C6 has been fully developed in-house, integrating all physical and digital interfaces of the motorcycle. The manufacturer has previously stated that the VCU will improve both the motor's performance and the overall riding experience by implementing 'subtle' adjustments to the throttle, braking, and regenerative feedback. Most of these controls will be accessible via a mobile application.

Also Read : 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Which retro motorcycle to choose

Flying Flea C6: Features

The manufacturer has not provided comprehensive information about the battery and motor specifications of the Flying Flea C6; however, it has been confirmed that the motorcycle will include cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control, along with several other electronic features. Furthermore, it will allow charging through a standard household three-pin plug. The design of the motorcycle also suggests the incorporation of modern technologies such as LED lighting and a digital display.

Royal Enfield has not revealed the performance figures of Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle. However, expect it to promise decent range on a single charge, but that would be apt for city commuting, not for highway riding. Also, expect this bike to be priced at a hefty amount being a premium EV.

Flying Flea C6: Riding modes

The Flying Flea features five preset riding modes, providing riders with multiple options to choose from. Furthermore, riders can tailor the combinations of these modes to suit their individual requirements and the terrain they are traversing. The built-in chipset also improves functionality by allowing the system to recognize and use a mobile phone as a smart key for unlocking and starting the vehicle.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: