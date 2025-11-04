Royal Enfield unveils Flying Flea S6 electric scrambler at EICMA 2025

Royal Enfield has showcased the next step in its electric journey with the global reveal of the Flying Flea S6 at EICMA 2025, a scrambler-style EV developed under its new city-plus mobility brand, Flying Flea. Positioned as a compact yet capable electric motorcycle, the S6 is designed to bring Royal Enfield’s classic lightweight ethos into the modern electric era, with a launch scheduled for late 2026.

Building on the historic Flying Flea motorcycle that once defined air-portable mobility during wartime, the S6 prioritises agility, versatility, and simplicity, but reimagines those values with a modern digital spine, connectivity suite, and EV-specific engineering. With this, Royal Enfield appears to be shaping an electric product line distinct from its traditional ICE motorcycles, while retaining its trademark retro familiar appeal.

What is the Flying Flea S6?

The Flying Flea S6 is a lightweight electric scrambler aimed at urban explorers and weekend trail-seekers. Royal Enfield calls it a “city+" platform, meaning compact enough for tight metropolitan environments, yet capable of gravel paths, backroads, and mild off-road use.

Notable mechanical hardware includes:

USD front suspension

Chain-driven

Scrambler ergonomics with a long seat

Staggered 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels

The motorcycle also features a magnesium-cased battery pack, developed for rigidity and cooling efficiency, while design cues such as finned surfaces and a round touchscreen display reference the original Flying Flea.

How tech-loaded is the Flying Flea S6?

The S6 brings core systems and software developed in-house. The Core systems run on a Qualcomm QWM2290 platform, enabling real-time connectivity, navigation, voice assist and smartphone and watch integration. The bike also supports:

Multiple riding modes, including off-road

Lean-sensitive ABS with full defeatable function

Traction control settings

OTA software upgrades

Smart features include app-based vehicle control, remote diagnostics, and an always-connected TFT interface.

Who is this the Flying Flea S6 for?

Royal Enfield is positioning the Flying Flea S6 for design-forward, new-age riders seeking a premium electric motorcycle that is easy to live with and fun beyond city limits. Think lifestyle urban riders, EV-first commuters looking to step up from scooters, and enthusiasts experimenting with light dual-terrain motorcycles.

When does the Flying Flea S6 arrive?

The Flying Flea S6 is expected to reach global markets by late 2026, following the brand’s first model launch, the classic-styled C6, earlier that year. Manufacturing will take place at Royal Enfield’s Vallam Vadagal facility, where a dedicated EV line has been established.

