Royal Enfield Flying Flea set to be launched in India on April 10

Eicher-owned entity, Royal Enfield , is set to launch its first all-electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6 , in India on April 10. The Flying Flea C6 was first unveiled at the EICMA show in Milan in November 2024. This comes on the back of the company opening a dedicated showroom in Bengaluru, serving as the foundation for its possibly expansive electric vehicles in the future.

Royal Enfield launches its first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, in India on April 10. The lightweight, tech-packed bike features a 154 km range and unique girder-style front suspension.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Specifications

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 will be powered by a 3.91 kWh battery pack, paired with a 15.4 kW electric motor. The Flying Flea C6 boasts a top speed of 115 kmph, along with can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 3.7 seconds. The company expects the electric bike to boast a range of 154 km per charge while replenishing it from 20 to 80 per cent in approximately 65 minutes.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Features

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea is packed with technology, including all-LED headlights, cornering ABS, traction control, Google-integrated navigation, wireless phone charging, and customisable ride modes that manage traction control and ABS intervention, among others.

Also Read: Royal Enfield expands 2026 Hunter 350 lineup with new variants and colourways

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Design

The electric motorcycle from Royal Enfield moves away from traditional petrol-engine aesthetics, boasting a compact frame and a unique girder-style front suspension. Moreover, the electric motorcycle boasts an aluminium battery casing that aids in cooling, while maintaining a look which is extremely minimalist. The Flying Flea C6 fuses modern technology with traditional aesthetics, with the electric motorcycle featuring signature round headlights and a similar yet slimmer silhouette. Weighing in at only 124 kg, the Flying Flea C6 arrives as the lightest machine in the company’s history, blending classic heritage cues with forward-thinking electric performance.

This comes on the back of the company recently expanding its 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 range with the introduction of a new Base Premium variant and two fresh colour options for the top trim. The updated lineup was unveiled at the HunterHood event in Lucknow, with bookings and retail commencing from April 4, 2026.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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