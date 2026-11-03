Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 Scrambler teased ahead of EICMA 2026 debut

Royal Enfield has released a teaser of the upcoming Flying Flea S6 Scrambler ahead of its scheduled unveiling at EICMA 2026. The electric motorcycle is seen being ridden on a motocross-style course in the teaser, offering another glimpse of the brand's more off-road-oriented electric offering.

The Flying Flea S6 was first showcased alongside the C6 at EICMA 2025. While the C6 is designed primarily as an urban electric motorcycle, the S6 takes a more rugged approach, with a scrambler-inspired design and hardware aimed at handling rougher terrain. It will become the second model under Royal Enfield's electric mobility brand, Flying Flea, following the C6.

The design of the S6 appears largely unchanged from the motorcycle showcased last year. It features a flat rally-style seat, centrally positioned footpegs and a more conventional inverted front fork, replacing the distinctive cantilever suspension setup seen on the C6. The motorcycle also gets a Himalayan-inspired rear lighting arrangement.

Other notable design elements include spoked wheels, tube-type knobby tyres and a chain-driven final drive. Unlike the C6, which uses a belt drive, the S6 gets a chain setup that is better suited to dusty and abrasive riding conditions. It also gets a 19-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel combination, compared to the C6's 19-inch wheels at both ends.

The S6 is expected to share its centrally mounted motor and battery pack with the Flying Flea C6, although Royal Enfield is yet to confirm its powertrain specifications. The company began retailing the C6 in April 2026, initially in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, before expanding its reach to Pune. More markets are expected to be added in the coming months.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 Scrambler: Expected price and rivals

The Flying Flea S6 Scrambler is expected to be priced between ₹2 lakh and ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale. It could compete with the upcoming Ultraviolette Shockwave in the electric motorcycle space, while its scrambler-inspired positioning could also put it up against petrol-powered off-road-oriented motorcycles such as the Hero Xpulse 210 and Kawasaki KLX230.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: