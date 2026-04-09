Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 launched in India at ₹2.79 lakh
- With the launch of the Flying Flea C6, Royal Enfield has officially entered the electric mobility space with an urban-focused product.
Royal Enfield has launched the all-new Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle in India, marking its entry into the electric two-wheeler space. The model is priced at ₹ ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), but it can be had at ₹1.99 lakh with Battery as a Service. Bookings are slated to commence on April 10, 12 pm onwards, with deliveries scheduled to begin at the end of May 2026.
Positioned as a lightweight electric motorcycle for urban buyers, the Flying Flea C6 is built around a new platform featuring a forged aluminium frame. At 124 kg, it is the lightest motorcycle to come from Royal Enfield to date.
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Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Design
The Flying Flea C6 combines retro styling with modern EV elements. It features a round LED headlamp, handlebar-mounted indicators, round mirrors, and a slim tank-like structure housing the battery. The suspension setup includes a girder-style front fork and a rear monoshock, while braking is managed by a 260 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc. The motorcycle rides on 19-inch alloy wheels fitted with 90/90-section tubeless tyres. It will be sold in Storm Black and Flea Green colour schemes.
Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 sets new benchmark with record global sales growth
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Performance
Powering the C6 is a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 15.4 kW (20.6 bhp) and 60 Nm of torque. The bike accelerates from 0 to 60 kmph in 3.7 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 115 kmph. It draws energy from a 3.91 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, delivering a claimed IDC range of 154 km on a single charge.
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Charging
Charging duties are handled by an onboard charger compatible with standard home sockets. The battery can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in 65 minutes.
(Also read: Royal Enfield expands 2026 Hunter 350 lineup with new variant and colourways)
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Features
On the tech front, the C6 gets a 3.5-inch round TFT touchscreen console with smartphone connectivity, integrated navigation, and music controls. It offers five riding modes, including City, Rain, Highway, Sport, and Custom. Safety features include dual-channel lean-sensitive ABS with a switchable rear channel, along with lean-sensitive traction control.
The motorcycle also uses a proprietary vehicle control unit (VCU) developed by Royal Enfield, which manages throttle response, regenerative braking, and overall system integration.
Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.
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