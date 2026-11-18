Eicher-owned entity Royal Enfield has expanded the domestic retail presence of its electric motorcycle brand, Flying Flea, to five cities with the commencement of operations in Kochi. The latest expansion includes a company-operated showroom and four authorised service centres, giving customers access to the Flying Flea C6 along with dedicated maintenance and technical support.

Royal Enfield first established Flying Flea’s retail operations in Bengaluru before expanding to Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai. The company had previously announced 12 sales and service touchpoints in Bengaluru, 10 in Pune and four in Hyderabad. Its planned Chennai network comprises 14 locations, including two company-operated stores and 12 outlets associated with existing dealerships.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Specs

The Flying Flea C6 is powered by a 3.91 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which delivers an IDC-certified range of 154 km on a single charge. The electric motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 115 kmph and weighs 124 kg. One of its key design highlights is the girder-style front suspension, which draws inspiration from motorcycles of the past. Other distinguishing elements include a compact profile, exposed structural components and a purpose-built electric platform. The C6 has been developed primarily for urban commuting and short-distance recreational rides.

The electric motorcycle is available at an outright purchase price of Rs. 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can also opt for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme, which brings the initial purchase price down to Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with battery subscription charges billed separately. It is offered in three colour options: Storm Black, Flea Green and Parachute White, with the latter added to the lineup earlier this year. Royal Enfield also provides round-the-clock roadside assistance as part of its ownership support package.

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Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Features

In terms of features, the Flying Flea C6 gets traction control, lean-angle-sensitive ABS and a digital instrument console. It also receives connected technology with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G connectivity. Unlike the manufacturer's conventional petrol-powered motorcycles, Flying Flea operates through a dedicated retail and service ecosystem, with specialised personnel trained to handle electric vehicle requirements. The newly established Kochi facilities will offer routine inspections, software assistance and other maintenance services to C6 owners in the region.

Despite expanding its retail footprint, the C6's sales volumes remain relatively limited. During its latest earnings discussion, Royal Enfield management disclosed that approximately 200 units had been delivered in India since the motorcycle's introduction. Collectively, owners had covered more than 1.25 lakh km. Royal Enfield has also presented the Flying Flea S6, a scrambler-inspired electric motorcycle that is expected to enter commercial production in 2027.

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