Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle launch plan revealed

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 has made a lot of headlines being the first-ever electric motorcycle that broke cover at the EICMA 2024 . The electric bike also became the debut product under the auto company's new sub-brand Flying Flea, which is dedicated to EVs. Now, the motorcycle giant has revealed its plan to launch the Flying Flea C6.

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 will be launched in the Europe and US markets first, said Eicher Motors MD and CEO Siddhartha Lal. He believes the Europe and US markets have better traction for a premium product like the Flying Flea C6. This indicates that India may not be a priority market for the introduction of this electric motorcycle. However, Lal believes that the EV will receive a good response in the Indian market too.

Lal noted that Royal Enfield will initially focus on marketing the Flying Flea C6 in countries in Europe, the US, and some individual cities like Bangkok (Thailand) and Sao Paulo (Brazil). In that case, it is going to be the first motorcycle from the company for which India may not be a priority market for introduction. "Obviously, it's (India) always important for us. But there are other markets that will probably have better traction first and then over time, India will also have good traction," PTI has quoted him saying.

Speaking about the launch plan of Flying Flea C6, Lal said the retro-styled EV allows the company to enter a completely new space which it would not have catered with petrol-powered motorcycles. He further added that the electric bike would allow Royal Enfield to cater to an all-new segment below its mid-sized bikes. The brand has been focusing on the mid-sized segment with its petrol-powered models that come with engines ranging between 350 cc and 650 cc. These motorcycles are sold globally and now with the World War II-era Flying Flea influenced C6, the company is aiming to expand its presence further.

Royal Enfield EVs to carry premium tag

Lal said that Royal Enfield will continue its premium product-only strategy for the Flying Flea sub-brand as well. While noting that the company has no interest in entering the entry-level bike segment, he stated that C6 would allow it to cater to a new set of customers. "I don't think we will ever be at the entry-level but maybe you add a couple of notches up and that's where this (C6) will be positioned around the world," he said, further adding that because of the premium positioning and pricing, the electric bike will have better traction in global markets as compared with India.

Speaking about its marketing strategies for the C6, Lal said that Royal Enfield is exploring ways to sell its electric motorcycles across markets. Different markets may require different sales strategies, including outright purchase and instalment purchase options, he said.

