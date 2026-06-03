Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II revealed with more range, more power and enhanced bespoke options

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Spectre Series II, bringing a host of updates to its all-electric coupe. The luxury carmaker has also introduced the Black Badge Spectre Series II, which becomes the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever built, delivering up to 670 bhp and 1,100 Nm of torque.

The updated Spectre arrives with improvements to performance, charging capability and customisation options, while retaining the design that has helped make it one of Rolls-Royce's most successful modern-era models.

More range and faster charging

At the heart of the update is a re-engineered battery system that increases the Spectre's WLTP-certified range by up to 18 per cent. The electric coupe can now travel up to 628 km on a single charge, depending on specification.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BMW 5 Series 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 74.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Spectre 102 kWh 102 kWh 530 km 530 km ₹ 7.50 Cr Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Cullinan 6749 cc 6749 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.95 Cr Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Phantom 6749 cc 6749 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.99 Cr Compare View Offers BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 46.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW 7 Series 2998 cc 2998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.79 Cr Compare View Offers

Rolls-Royce has also reduced charging times by up to 14 per cent. Using a 195 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 per cent in just 28 minutes.

The standard Spectre Series II develops 592 bhp and 1,015 Nm of torque, while the Black Badge version pushes performance even further.

The cabin of the Spectre now gets new materials and fabric.

Most powerful Rolls-Royce yet

The Black Badge Spectre Series II cements its place as the most powerful model in Rolls-Royce history. Through Infinity Mode, the electric luxury coupe unlocks 670 bhp of power, while Spirited Mode increases torque output to 1,100 Nm.

Performance has improved accordingly, with the Black Badge model capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. The standard Spectre completes the same sprint in 4.5 seconds.

New exterior enhancements

While the Spectre's signature fastback silhouette remains unchanged, Rolls-Royce has introduced several new styling elements. A fresh paint option called Ethereal Blue joins the colour palette, while a new 23-inch forged alloy wheel design features intricate faceted surfaces that reflect light from multiple angles.

For Black Badge customers, Rolls-Royce now offers an Iced Black exterior detailing package. The matte-finished treatment extends across the grille surround, side trim, door handles, bumper inserts and even the Spirit of Ecstasy ornament, giving the car a more menacing appearance.

Expanded bespoke interior options

The cabin receives a range of new materials and craftsmanship options aimed at customers seeking even greater levels of personalisation.

Among the highlights is Duality Twill, a new rayon fabric derived from bamboo and inspired by the French Riviera landscape near Sir Henry Royce's former winter residence. The material can incorporate up to 2.6 million stitches and 10 miles of thread, requiring as much as 25 hours to complete.

Rolls-Royce has also introduced Placed Perforation leather, featuring more than 78,000 precision-cut perforations inspired by moonlit cloud formations. The effect can extend into the illuminated door panels to create a starlight-like appearance.

A new high-gloss Brindled Walnut veneer and an illuminated fascia comprising 8,108 individual light elements further elevate the cabin experience.

The Spectre Series 2 can charge at speeds of up to 195 kW.

New aviation-inspired clock design

Another notable addition is a redesigned clock inspired by precision aviation instruments. Housed within a dedicated Clock Cabinet vitrine, the new timepiece sits alongside an illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy figurine crafted from solid stainless steel.

A growing success story

Since its debut in 2022, the Spectre has become one of Rolls-Royce's most important models and was the brand's second best-selling vehicle globally in 2025.

The company says customer feedback played a key role in shaping the Series II update. Many owners use the all-electric coupe as a daily driver, with one European customer covering more than 50,000 km in just two years.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: