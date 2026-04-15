Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale revealed as ultra-exclusive electric GT

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Project Nightingale, marking the debut of its new Coachbuild Collection programme. The limited-run model is billed as a production concept and will enter a global testing and validation phase later this year, with deliveries scheduled to begin from 2028.

The Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale is a two-seat, open-top electric grand tourer, built on the brand’s Architecture of Luxury aluminium spaceframe. It will be limited to 100 units worldwide and offered only to select clients via invitation.

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Rolls-Royce Nightingale: Design highlights

Limited to just 100 units worldwide, the Nightingale brings a heritage-inspired design with EV underpinnings

The design draws cues from the brand’s experimental ‘EX’ models from the late 1920s, including the 16EX and 17EX prototypes. The overall silhouette incorporates clean surfaces, uninterrupted body lines, and a more monolithic form. At 5.76 metres in length, it is as long as the Rolls-Royce Phantom, while adopting a completely different two-seat convertible layout.

The model brings a long bonnet, a steeply raked windscreen, and a compact cabin positioned deep within the body. The front fascia houses a wide Pantheon grille, flanked by slim, vertical headlamps. A continuous hull line runs across the entire length of the vehicle, while the rear is defined by a low-slung deck with minimalistic lighting elements.

Since the Nightingale lacks a conventional combustion engine, it can have a cleaner front fascia with fewer cooling elements. Aero elements such as the rear diffuser have been integrated into the bodywork without the need to have spoilers that protrude from the bodywork.

Rolls-Royce Nightingale: Elegant interiors

The Rolls-Royce Nightingale brings a 2-seater layout and features a soft-top with a multi-layer construction to enhance cabin insulation

Inside, the cabin adopts a minimalist 2-seater layout. One of the key highlights is the ‘Starlight Breeze’ lighting system, which uses over 10,000 individual light points integrated into the headliner. The dashboard and centre console feature a reduced number of physical controls, with key functions managed through rotary dials.

The soft-top roof features a multi-layer construction designed to enhance cabin insulation. However, Rolls-Royce claims that the electric powertrain makes for a near-silent driving experience, both with the roof up and down.

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Rolls-Royce Nightingale: Underpinnings and availability

Project Nightingale will be hand-built at the brand’s Goodwood facility in the UK

While detailed powertrain specifications have not been disclosed, the model uses a fully electric drivetrain expected to prioritise refinement and a linear power delivery rather than outright performance.

Project Nightingale will be hand-built at the brand’s Goodwood facility in the UK. As part of the Coachbuild Collection, each unit will be individually customised in collaboration with the client, with exclusive materials and finishes reserved specifically for this programme.

The model now enters its development phase, with further technical details expected closer to its production timeline.

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