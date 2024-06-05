Robots get human touch: Humanoid workers join auto assembly lines in China

The face of auto manufacturing is changing. While robots have long been a fixture in production lines, a new generation of smarter, more complex machines are emerging. China's Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor, a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motors, is at the forefront of this trend with the introduction of humanoid robots from Ubtech Technology.

China's Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor, a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motors specialising in commercial vehicles has introduced humanoid robots at its assembly lin

Ubtech's creation, the Walker S, stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall, mimicking human proportions. This humanoid robot won't be replacing humans entirely, at least for now, the company stated. Instead, it will tackle a variety of tasks, including inspecting safety belts, testing door locks, assessing bodywork quality, and even refilling oil and applying labels.

Also Read : Hyundai deploys robots and AI to build Ioniq 5 EVs at this facility

Walker S boasts 41 high-performance servo joints and a suite of advanced sensors, including force perception, vision, and hearing. This allows the robot to navigate its surroundings and interact with both humans and other automated machinery for complex production scenarios. Additionally, "fusion control algorithms" enable real-time communication and data transfer with the factory's central system.

Integration with AI and the "Smart" Factory

According to Lin Changbo, General Manager of Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor, Walker S will be integrated with the latest AI technology to seamlessly operate within the company's "smart" plant. He emphasises that the robot will undergo comprehensive training to handle increasingly complex tasks.

While the number of Walker S robots to be deployed and their impact on human jobs remain unclear, this development signifies a shift towards more sophisticated automation in car manufacturing. Earlier BMW had announced that its Hams Hall plant in the UK has a new guardian: SpOTTO, a robotic dog. Part of their forward-thinking iFACTORY initiative, SpOTTO scans the facility using advanced sensors to ensure smooth production.

Companies like Tesla and BMW have already embraced similar robots, and specialised robot dogs are emerging for various tasks beyond automotive production.

First Published Date: