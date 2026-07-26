River Mobility rolls out 50,000th Indie scooter, retail network grows to 75 stores

River Mobility has achieved a new production milestone with the rollout of the 50,000th Indie electric scooter. The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer reached the landmark in less than three years since the Indie was first launched, highlighting the company's steady expansion in India's electric two-wheeler market.

Retail footprint continues to grow

The milestone comes as River Mobility continues to strengthen its presence across the country. The company has expanded its retail footprint to more than 75 stores nationwide while also growing its service and distribution network.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes PURE EV EcoDryft ₹1.19 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,700/ month Check Eligibility River Indie ₹1.46 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹2,100/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING TVS XL EV ₹60 Thousands - 70 Thousands EMI starting at just ₹900/ month Check Eligibility Detel EV Veeru ₹70,000 EMI starting at just ₹1,000/ month Check Eligibility Okaya EV Faast ₹1.09 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ month Check Eligibility Okaya EV Freedum ₹69,999 EMI starting at just ₹1,000/ month Check Eligibility

Production of the Indie takes place at River's manufacturing facility in Hoskote, Karnataka. The plant handles both vehicle assembly and battery pack manufacturing, supporting the company's plans to scale up production as demand grows.

According to River Mobility, the 50,000-unit milestone reflects its continued growth as it expands its manufacturing, retail and service network across India.

Also Read : River Indie review: A different take on electric mobility

River Indie: Built with practicality in mind

Positioned by the company as the "SUV of scooters", the River Indie has been developed with a strong focus on utility and everyday usability. During HT Auto's review, the scooter stood out for its distinctive styling, spacious storage solutions and stable handling characteristics. Unlike many electric scooters that prioritise sleek design or outright performance, the Indie focuses on practicality for daily commuting.

The scooter is powered by a 6.7 kW electric motor paired with a 4 kWh battery pack. River claims an IDC-certified range of 161 km on a single charge, although the real-world range varies depending on riding conditions and the selected ride mode.

The Indie also comes equipped with multiple ride modes, 14-inch alloy wheels, telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, and disc brakes at both ends.

one of the most practical electric scooters on sale

A key highlight of the River Indie is its focus on storage and convenience. It offers a 43-litre under-seat storage compartment along with additional front storage options, making it one of the most practical electric scooters currently available in the Indian market.

Its upright riding position and larger 14-inch wheels further contribute to better stability and comfort, especially on uneven urban roads.

Price

The River Indie is currently priced at ₹1,55,199 (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: