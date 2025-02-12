River Indie to Bajaj Chetak: 5 most practical electric scooters

Electric scooters are becoming a popular choice for urban commuters, and one key factor influencing buyer decisions is storage space. A spacious boot allows riders to easily carry essentials like helmets, groceries, and office bags. If you are looking for an e-scooter with ample under-seat storage, here are five models with the biggest boot space, along with details on their performance and features.

Choosing the right scooter depends on your storage needs, performance expectations and budget. Some of the key options include the River Indie and the

1 Bajaj Chetak The Bajaj Chetak offers a decent 26-litre under-seat storage which is enough to accommodate an open-face helmet or daily essentials. The latest Chetak features a 4 kW motor reaching a top speed of 73 kmph and delivering a range of 126 km (IDC). It includes an all-metal body, keyless start, Bluetooth connectivity and fast charging.

2 TVS iQube ST The TVS iQube ST variant offers a 32-litre under-seat storage making it a practical choice for urban commuters. The iQube comes with a 4.4 kW motor, reaching 82 kmph with a 145 km range in the ST variant. The features of this scooter include a TFT touchscreen, smart connectivity, reverse assist and geo-fencing.

3 Ather Rizta Ather Energy’s latest family-oriented scooter, the Rizta, boasts an impressive 34 litres of boot space making it highly practical. The flat floorboard and well-designed under-seat area ensure ample room for a full-face helmet and more. The Rizta comes with a 4.3 kW motor, offering a top speed of 80 kmph and a range of 125 km (claimed). It includes Ride Assist, a large touchscreen display, Ather’s proprietary AutoHold and fast charging support.

5 River Indie The River Indie is known as the "SUV of scooters" and offers a massive 43 litres of storage, including a 12-litre front glovebox. This makes it the segment leader in boot space. Equipped with a 6.7 kW motor, it achieves a top speed of 90 km/h and a range of 120 km per charge. The Indie comes with twin front footpegs, wide tyres, an LED dashboard and USB charging ports.

