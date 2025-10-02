River Indie Gen 3 launched: 5 things to know about the EV SUV of Scooters

River EV has officially launched the Indie Gen 3 electric scooter in India, coinciding with the company’s foray into the North Indian market. Priced at ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the new model retains the scooter’s rugged design but introduces meaningful upgrades aimed at enhancing rider convenience and practicality. The launch was marked by the opening of River’s first dealership in Delhi, signalling the brand’s expansion beyond its southern strongholds.

1 Upgraded features and smarter display The Indie Gen 3 arrives with a host of updates. It gets new tyres designed for better grip, a redesigned digital instrument cluster with a clutter-free layout, and integrated range and charging details. The mobile app has also been refined to include ride statistics and real-time charging information. In addition, the latest version introduces hill-hold assist, customisable data points, and improved ride intelligence. River emphasises that these updates are the result of extensive internal testing and feedback collected from existing riders.

2 Design In terms of styling, the Indie Gen 3 continues with the bold and boxy theme that has made it stand out since its debut. The scooter retains its twin-squared LED headlamp setup and upright, SUV-inspired stance, which is a departure from the sleek and minimalist designs typically seen in the electric scooter segment. River continues to market the Indie as the “SUV of scooters,” highlighting its strong build and focus on functionality.

3 Performance and practicality The mechanical package remains unchanged, with the scooter powered by a 4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 8.9 bhp. This setup delivers a claimed range of 163 kilometres on the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) and a top speed of 90 kmph. Charging from zero to 80 per cent takes around five to six hours. Practicality continues to be one of the Indie’s strongest traits, with 43 litres of under-seat storage space complemented by a 12-litre glovebox, making it one of the most spacious electric scooters in the country.

5 Positioning The River Indie sits in the premium electric scooter category, competing with established rivals like the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak. While performance and pricing put it in the same bracket as these models, its positioning as a rugged, practical scooter with unmatched storage solutions allows it to carve out a distinct identity.

