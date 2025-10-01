River Indie Gen 3 e-scooter launched, gets new tyres, redesigned display & more

The new River Indie Gen 3 electric scooter has been launched in the country, coinciding with the brand’s foray into the North Indian market. The company recently launched its maiden dealership in Delhi and has introduced the updated Indie Gen 3 scooter with new features and components. The River Indie is positioned as the “SUV of scooters" and continues to be priced at ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

River Indie Gen 3: Upgrades

The River Indie Gen 3 gets upgraded tyres for better grip, a redesigned display with a clutter-free look, an integrated range and charging details, and integration of ride statistics in the mobile app. The design language remains the same with the twin-squared headlamp and boxy panels on the scooter.

Furthermore, the Gen 3 version adds gets hill-hold assist, customisable data points, and real-time charging status across different modes. River says the improvements have been developed through rigorous internal testing and insights from riders.

River has opened its first dealership in North India in Delhi, and is looking to expand to newer markets by March 2026

Commenting on the launch, Aravind Mani, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, River EV, said, “Delhi marks an important milestone in River’s journey as we expand beyond the South. The company-owned store and service centre marks our commitment to service and training, acting as a hub for expansion in the region. Our vision has always been to build products that combine durability, versatility, and people-focused innovation."

Vipin George, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, River EV, said, “The Indie Gen 3 reflects our focus on thoughtful design and rider experience, from its robust build to intuitive features and app integration. Our Rajouri Garden store is more than a retail space, it’s a hub where riders can explore the scooter, experience our range of accessories, and engage with the brand community. Every element, from the scooter to the store, has been created to offer a seamless and immersive experience for our customers."

River Indie: Specifications

While there are subtle improvements, the battery and motor continue to be the same on the River Indie Gen 3. Power comes from the 4 kWh battery that promises a claimed range of 163 km (IDC) on a single charge. The e-scooter is equipped with a PMS motor tuned for 6.7 kW (8.9 bhp) with a top speed of 90 kmph. Braking power comes from disc brakes at either end with a combined braking system. River claims the Indie takes about 5-6 hours to charge from 0-80 per cent.

The electric scooter stands out for its extra practical storage solutions and gets 43 litres of under-seat storage, along with 12 litres of glovebox space. The model is available in five colour options with black accents.

River EV Dealership Expansion

River’s new dealership in Delhi is located in Rajouri Garden, and is spread over 6,300 sq.ft. The manufacturer is looking to expand to 80 outlets across Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat by March 2026. This will be up from the current 34 outlets currently available across the country in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Patna, and Hubli. The River Indie competes against a host of premium electric scooters including the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and the like.

