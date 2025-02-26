Revolt RV BlazeX launched in India at 1.14 lakh, promises up to 150 km range

Revolt RV BlazeX electric motorcycle has been launched in India at Rs. 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes as Revolt ’s new commuter electric motorcycle. It is the fifth product from the OEM and it sits between the brand's flagship model RV400 and the RV400 BRZ . Bookings of the bike have already started and deliveries will commence in March 2025. The EV manufacturer claims the newly launched Revolt RV BlazeX will offer up to 150 kilometres of range on a full charge.

Revolt has launched the RV BlazeX at a time when several electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India have launched a host of commuter models in both motorcycle and scooter categories.

Revolt RV BlazeX: Design

The Revolt RV BlazeX comes with a design that is in line with what commuter motorcycles across different brands look like. It doesn't look extra ordinary, but practical. It gets a round shaped LED headlamp, long seat, tapered tail section. The electric motorcycle is available in two different colour choices - Sterling Silver Black and Eclipse Red Black.

Revolt RV BlazeX: Key features

The Revolt RV BlazeX gets a host of features. It gets full LED lighting. It also gets a 6.0-inch LCD display at the instrument cluster, which comes with smartphone connectivity, over-the-air (OTA) software updates and more. The Revolt RV BlazeX has an under-seat charging compartment and a storage compartment as well.

Revolt RV BlazeX: Brake and suspension

Revolt RV BlazeX gets a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the back. For braking duty, the motorcycle gets a disc brake at the front and rear.

Revolt RV BlazeX: What powers it

The Revolt RV BlazeX is powered by a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack, which is paired with a 4 kW electric motor. The Revolt RV BlazeX claims to come capable of hitting a top speed of 85 kmph and it can run up to 150 kilometres on a full charge. The battery pack claims to take 80 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a DC fast charger. However, it takes 3.30 hours to be charged fully using a standard home charger.

