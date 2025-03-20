Revolt Motors announces foray into Nepal with complete electric motorcycle range

Leading Indian electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors has announced its foray into Nepal, the brand’s second international market after Sri Lanka. Revolt has partnered with MV Dugar Group, which will be responsible for the sales and distribution of electric motorcycles in the country. The electric two-wheeler maker will retail its complete e-bike range in Nepal, including the RV400, RV400 BRZ, RV1, RV+, and the all-new RV BlazeX.

Revolt Motors Enters Nepal

Revolt Motors will open its flagship dealership in Kathmandu, Nepal, in April this year. The company says the move will help accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility in key global markets, starting with South Asia. The dealership will display the brand's complete lineup. Furthermore, Revolt will establish a “robust after-sales infrastructure" with fully equipped service stations at all dealership locations across Nepal.

Revolt will retail its complete lineup in Nepal starting with the RV400, RV400 BRZ, RV1 and RV1+, and the all-new RV BlazeX

Commenting on the expansion, Anjali Rattan, Chairperson - RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, said, “Nepal is a key strategic market for Revolt Motors, given its strong push for clean energy and growing demand for sustainable mobility. Its unique topography, where motorcycles are a preferred mode of transport, presents an exciting opportunity to introduce our smart, efficient electric motorcycles. This expansion aligns with our vision to drive electric mobility across international markets, with plans to enter Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa soon. With our advanced EV technology and partnership with MV Dugar Group, a trusted name in Nepal’s automotive sector, we are committed to delivering world-class products and services to Nepalese customers."

Speaking about the collaboration, Moti Lal Dugar, Chairman, Dugar Brothers & Sons Pvt Ltd., said, “We are delighted to partner with Revolt Motors to introduce their revolutionary electric motorcycles in Nepal. As awareness and demand for eco-friendly transportation continue to grow, we are confident that Revolt’s smart, stylish, and high-performance motorcycles will strongly resonate with Nepalese customers. Nepal's commitment to clean energy-driven vehicles positions Revolt to become a leading brand in the market. Together, we look forward to driving Nepal’s transition towards a cleaner, greener future."

Revolt To Open 15 Showrooms In Nepal

Revolt plans to open 15 showrooms across major cities in Nepal over the next three to four months. The brand plans to conduct comprehensive training programs for the dealership and service personnel, ensuring the staff has detailed knowledge about the product features and a customer-first approach. The manufacturer also announced that will roll out early-bird promotional offers for the Revolt electric motorcycles to encourage early adoption in the country.

