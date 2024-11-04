Revealed! Say hello to e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's first-ever all-electric car

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was officially revealed to the world on Monday in Milan, Italy. To be manufactured at the Suzuki facility in Gujarat, the e Vitara is the production version of the eVX concept car that was showcased to the world at the Indian Auto Expo 2023.

There is massive buzz around the first-ever Suzuki/Maruti Suzuki all-electric car and India will be the first market to get it. The name e Vitara was also officially confirmed at the Milan event where the model was showcased in its final form for the first-time ever.

A company statement informs that the focus of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is on offering advanced technology and strength. Interestingly, the e Vitara will also offer an electric 4WD system called ‘ALLGRIP-e’ which will allow it to have off-road capabilities. This alone could help the Maruti EV stand out from competing models in the mass-market EV segment.

What are the battery options on Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

The European-spec version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will eventually come in three two battery-pack options - 49 kWh and 61 kWh. It is not yet confirmed if the India-sped model will also come with both battery options.

On the European-spec model, the 49 kWh version will only come with front-wheel drive system while the 61 kWh version will come with both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive system.

As far as performance credentials are concerned, Maruti Suzuki will offer power output of 142 bhp, 171 bhp and 181 bhp depending on the battery pack and drive system option selected. Transmission duties will be handled by a single- speed electric drive unit.

What are the dimensions of Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,635 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The e Vitara stands on 18-inch and 19-inch alloy wheels, again depending on the version selected.

