Renault R-Space Lab concept revealed as futuristic take on electric MPV design

The Renault R-Space Lab has been revealed as part of the French carmaker’s exploration into future electric mobility concepts. Revealed alongside the Bridger Concept, this radical reimagination of the Espace MPV stands to play a key role in Renault’s long-term electrification strategy, which puts the aim on rethinking cabin design, digital interfaces and modular interior layouts for next-gen EVs.

The R-Space Lab will be a test platform for technologies and design ideas that could influence future models that are expected to break cover toward the end of the decade. It measures around 4.5 metres in length and 1.5 metres in height, adhering to a one-box design that prioritises interior space. The cabin adopts a modular layout, with several seating configurations available to accommodate varying use cases.

Inside, the Renault R-Space Lab features the OpenR panorama display stretching across the entire dashboard for vehicle information and multimedia functions

Inside, you get a wide curved display called the OpenR panorama screen, which stretches across the entire width of the dashboard. This displays vehicle information, driver-assistance alerts and multimedia functions on a single interface. Renault claims to have designed the system to operate like a smartphone, with most functions controlled through the central touchscreen.

The R-Space also features steer-by-wire technology, which allows the steering wheel to be more compact and improves outward visibility. Additional features include AI support that could assist drivers with contextual recommendations, navigation and vehicular functions. On the safety front, the concept debuts systems such as a tactile alcohol detector designed to encourage safer driving behaviour among younger drivers.

A modular interior layout allows the Renault R-Space Lab to adapt seating configurations for passengers or cargo

The front passenger seat can slide rearwards to allow you to interact easily with occupants in the rear, while the three individual second row seats are identical in width and feature slightly reclining backrests. The rear seats can also fold or lift to expand cargo space, with the flat floor design enabling room for carrying larger objects such as bicycles or luggage. Rear doors open to 90 degrees to simplify egress and ingress.

The cabin design further emphasises a sense of space, using a large glazed surface area that includes an extended windscreen and a full glass roof. Slim pillars and frameless doors are intended to create a more open interior environment while increasing the amount of natural light entering the cabin.

Large glazed surfaces and a full glass roof are used in the Renault R-Space Lab to enhance cabin openness and natural light

The R-Space Lab forms part of Renault’s broader strategy as the company prepares to expand its electrified portfolio. The brand plans to introduce 26 new models globally over the next four years and is targeting annual sales of more than two million vehicles by 2030.

As part of that roadmap, Renault aims for fully electrified sales in Europe by the end of the decade through its E-Tech electric and hybrid technologies. At the same time, the company expects international markets to play a growing role in its expansion, with a goal of generating roughly half of its global sales outside Europe by 2030 while increasing the share of electric and hybrid vehicles across those markets.

