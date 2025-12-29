Renault’s Filante Record 2025 goes 1,008 km on a single charge

Renault has demonstrated what is possible when electric vehicle efficiency is pushed to its limits. The French carmaker’s Filante Record 2025 demo car has completed a certified 1,008 km journey on a single charge, setting a new benchmark for energy consumption in an EV driven at sustained highway speeds.

The run was carried out on December 18 at UTAC’s test circuit in Morocco. Unlike range claims achieved at low speeds or under laboratory conditions, Renault maintained an average speed of 102 km/h throughout the attempt. The full distance was covered in 9 hours and 52 minutes.

Same battery, dramatically higher range

What makes the achievement stand out is the hardware involved. The Filante Record 2025 used an 87 kWh battery, the same capacity as the production Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric. Despite this, the demo car recorded an energy consumption figure of just 7.8 kWh per 100 km, far lower than that of most road-going EVs.

Even after completing over 1,000 km, the battery was not fully depleted. Renault confirmed that 11 per cent charge remained at the end of the test, theoretically enough for a further 120 km while cruising at speeds above 100 km/h.

Weight and airflow

Rather than increasing battery size, Renault focused on reducing losses. The Filante Record 2025 weighs just 1,000 kg, a figure made possible through extensive use of carbon fibre and lightweight aluminium parts, many of which were produced using 3D printing.

Aerodynamics were equally critical. Wind tunnel development allowed Renault to cut the car’s drag coefficient from around 0.40 to 0.30. Changes included enclosed wheel fairings and smaller air intakes, all aimed at minimising resistance at higher speeds.

A rolling technology testbed

Beyond efficiency, the Filante Record 2025 also acts as a technology demonstrator. It features steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire systems, removing traditional mechanical linkages. Michelin developed bespoke low-rolling-resistance tyres for the project, while Ligier handled the powertrain, chassis, and carbon structure.

Lessons for future EVs

Renault says the project reinforces a key message for the electric era: meaningful gains in real-world range can be achieved through intelligent design, lighter construction, and better aerodynamics, rather than simply fitting larger batteries. While the Filante Record 2025 is not intended for production, its engineering principles are expected to influence future Renault electric vehicles.

