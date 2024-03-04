Renault doesn't see ICE age ending anytime soon. Know more

Renault believes the internal combustion engines (ICE) won't die anytime soon. The French auto giant believes the ICE-propelled cars will continue to sell alongside electric cars for the foreseeable future. Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive has said in an interaction with Automotive News Europe that the automaker will continue to have ICE cars in its portfolio for the next decade alongside its electric vehicles. His comment comes at a time when electric vehicles are witnessing a slowdown in adoption across the world.

While major automakers around the world have been aggressively pushing electric vehicles into their product lineup, Renault has been relatively cautious about its EV ambitions. Back in 2022, the automaker's group CEO Luca de Meo predicted that Renault's European lineup would consist of solely electric cars by the end of this decade. However, he also said that the strategy would ultimately depend on market conditions. He also stated that petrol and hybrid cars would represent about 40 per cent of the market even in 2040. Now, after two years, Renault is less bullish about its EV outlook.

Cambolive has reportedly said that the automaker would offer EV and ICE with hybrid technology in every segment. “For me, the question is not going EV-only in 2030 – we will follow the trends with two very competitive offers in our lineup, on both legs," he said.

Interestingly, Renault isn’t the only carmaker tweaking their product strategy. Just a few days ago, Mercedes-Benz backtracked on a prediction that electric vehicles would account for 100 per cent of its sales by 2030. Instead, the luxury auto giant highlighted that it will continue developing ICE and hybrid technology into the next decade.

Meanwhile, Renault unveiled the R5 EV at the Geneva Motor Show 2024, which is expected to bolster the automaker's electric vehicle sales in the coming days. The R5 E-Tech comes as a nimble urban electric car, promising up to 400 km range on a single charge.

