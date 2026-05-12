Renault 4 JP4x4 is a beach-ready concept car based on R4 electric SUV

Renault has unveiled a cool concept car, christened Renault 4 JP4x4, which is essentially the fourth concept car derived from the battery-powered Renault R4 electric SUV. Slated to debut publicly on the Renault stand at the 2026 Roland Garros French Open starting from May 18, the Renault 4 JP4x4 concept car is a beach-ready model. The Renault 4 JP4x4 concept will be joined by the Renault 4 Roland-Garros E-Tech show car, plus the recently announced Renault 4 E-Tech Plein Sud, at the same event.

The nomenclature and design of the Renault 4 JP4x4 concept are obvious tributes to the classic Renault JP4, which was manufactured between 1981 and 1990. It has been developed by the French company Car Systeme.

No boundary between exterior and interior

The JP4 conversion witnessed 20 cm removed from the wheelbase of the iconic Renault 4. Also, the concept comes with a taller ride height and a beach buggy-themed styling. Renault has replicated the lifestyle theme of the 1980s original, even down to the dedicated spaces for storing skateboards and surfboards.

The French auto giant has dubbed the Renault 4 JP4x4 concept a cross between a pickup and a beach buggy, which has no real boundary between exterior and interior. It has a modern take on the classic JP4. The concept model sports two seats and a pair of minimalist side doors. The concept car sports a striking contrast between the Emerald Green coloured bodywork and vibrant Orange interior textiles. The exterior paint is inspired by the Emerald Green and Lettuce Green hues offered on the Renault 4L during the 1970s and 1980s.

Speaking of the design elements, the tailgate is inspired by pickup trucks drops down to allow access to the boot, while the roof is open. Moving inside the vehicle, the seats are reminiscent of the ‘Egyptian Mummy’ design used on several classic Renault models, with upholstery in a retro shade of deep orange.

A 4x4 beach-buggy themed pickup?

On the mechanical front, beneath the funky bodywork, the Renault 4 JP4x4 has a chassis that is borrowed from the 2025 Renault 4 Savane 4x4 concept. This ensures a 15 cm raised ride height. It gets an additional electric motor for the rear axle. It comes with a 4x4 drivetrain, as the nomenclature suggests. This means navigating the sandy beaches and country trails is easier with this concept car.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: