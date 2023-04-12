Remember MG Cyberster EV roadster? Its key specifications leaked

Remember the MG Cyberster electric roadster that was revealed in concept form back in 2020? The British auto manufacturer owned by SAIC teased the electric sportscar in 2022 as well, but since then, there has been nothing heard about it. However, now a filing with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has bared it all, giving us the best look yet at the upcoming drop-top sportscar. Besides that, the document has also revealed many technical details about the upcoming car.

The MG Cyberster EV promises to come with a top speed of 200 kmph. There will be a front axle-mounted electric motor churning out 201 hp of peak power, while the rear axle-mounted electric motor will be able to pump out 335 hp of maximum power. The specification of the battery electric powertrain is quite impressive. However, the document has not revealed the battery size it any other detail of it.

Speaking of the physical dimensions, the MG Cyberster EV measures 4,535 mm in length, 1,913 mm in width and 1,329 mm in height. The pure electric sportscar comes with a wheelbase of 2,690 mm. These dimensional figures make the MG Cyberster a bit bigger than a 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Besides revealing the dimensional figures, the document further states that the MG Cyberster has a curb weight of 1,985 kg.

The iconic British car brand has been known for its famous roadsters like the T-Series, MGA, MGB and even the F from the 1990s. Besides the two-seater configuration and drop-top appeal, the MG Cyberster doesn't bring any particular styling reference from its classic models. However, the upcoming MG Cyberster is expected to come bearing that legacy, wrapped in an all-electric mode. Design-wise, the upcoming sportscar carries sharp and crisp creases that flow over the arching hood and extend through the doors. Besides giving the car an appealing look, these lines enhance the aerodynamic efficiency.

First Published Date: