Raptee T30 brings 240V architecture to electric bikes. Can high-voltage tech improve EV motorcycles?

The Indian electric two wheeler market has witnessed a huge growth in the last few years. However, it is only the electric scooters segment which is getting more and more populated, while the electric motorcycle segment has only recently seen a few models. Interestingly, if you come to look at the overall two wheeler market, it has always been dominated by motorcycles, but when it comes to EVs, most of the manufacturers are sticking to scooters. Raptee.HV, an Indian electric motorcycle manufacturer believes that with its first product, the Raptee T30, things are going to change.

Raptee claims that its T30 electric motorcycle is not just yet another electric product in the market, rather a revolutionary one. The current electric two wheelers in the market underpin a low voltage architecture which normally measures at 60V. However, the Raptee T30 underpins a 240V architecture, which is usually seen with electric passenger vehicles for faster charging speeds.

Dinesh Arjun, Founder and CEO, Raptee.HV, in a conversation with HT Auto explained that the 240V architecture allows the electric motorcycle to multiple advantages over conventional electric motorcycles using low voltage architecture. He added that building a low-voltage motorcycle is either extremely challenging or prohibitively expensive. Some manufacturers achieve this at twice our price point, but they require large heat sinks and complex electronics to manage thermal issues—often compromising performance.

Unlike scooters, which typically have around 8 horsepower, motorcycles average 18 horsepower. The Raptee T30 gets a 22 kW motor translating to around 30 bhp with 70 Nm of torque. This is equivalent to what can be expected from a 300cc internal combustion engine motorcycle.

Raptee T30: Other key advantages of 240V architecture

Another key advantage of high voltage architecture is that the electric motorcycle gets higher range as well faster charging capabilities. Arjun explained that as motorcycles demand long-distance capability, many electric options require riders to carry heavy 8-9 kg chargers due to a lack of standardization of chargers for low voltage bikes. By adopting high-voltage systems, the company claims to have achieved petrol-like performance while enabling CCS charging

This standardisation allows riders to charge at public stations and travel without worrying about carrying specialized equipment. The company says that the riders of the T30 will be able to utilise the existing CCS2 charging points, which are fast chargers and are used for electric cars. The electric motorcycle is claimed to go from 0-80 per cent on a CCS2 standardised charger in 36 minutes. Meanwhile, using the company’s home charger, the bike can charge to 80 per cent from a drained battery in an hour.

In terms of range, the company electric motorcycle gets an ARAI certified range of 200 km. However, the company claims that in real life the bike can cover 150 km on a single charge, which is 75 per cent of the claimed range. Interestingly, Arjun claimed that the bike can cover about 150 km in real world in any of the modes - be it Sport or the Eco mode.

He claimed that tuning on the bike optimises both efficiency and performance, ensuring that riders can achieve similar speeds even in power mode with smooth throttle control. While Eco mode simplifies range maximization, riders can still attain the maximum possible range across all modes by maintaining a steady and controlled riding style.

Raptee’s focus on software

Besides the 240 volt architecture, Raptee is also focusing on improving its customer service using compute power. The Raptee T30 is claimed to have an auto grade quad core processor with five separate microcontrollers. The microcontroller manages throttle, braking, and other core functions, while the processor focuses solely on data and analytics.

Arun explained that these bikes are personal commuter vehicles and not fleet-connected, with the processor, the bike can perform analytics on the edge that is directly on the vehicle. With limited data collection, offloading to external servers isn’t always feasible, making on-device processing essential, he added. The idea here is to collect fleet-level metadata without infringing on user privacy, feeding it back to individual bikes for on-device analytics. This enables the vehicle to optimize performance, predict wear and tear, and enhance functionality in real time.

Arjun believes that the real challenge in EV after-sales service isn't the number of service centers but the failures themselves. He is of the view that even with 1,000 centers, rising failures make customer satisfaction impossible. The company’s goal is not just to reduce failures—a challenge for any new company—but also to proactively detect potential issues.

By identifying problems early, the bike can alert customers to visit a service center before a breakdown occurs, ensuring a smoother ownership experience, he explained. The shift to high-voltage drive systems is not just an incremental change—the company believes it will drive widespread adoption. “With major industry players now considering high-voltage technology for 2028-29, we see this as a game-changer for the entire industry," he added.

