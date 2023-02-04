HT Auto
Rapido partners with RACEnergy to introduce battery swapping for electric Autos

Ride aggregator Rapido has announced its partnership with RACEnergy to introduce battery swapping for e-Autos. The company will set up the first battery-swapping station in the city of Hyderabad and then scale it up to other cities by the end of December this year. The battery-swapping network will help enable electric autos to have zero downtime for last-mile mobility.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2023, 16:38 PM
Speaking on the partnership, Aravind Sanka, co-founder - Rapido, said, "This partnership is a great step towards a green sustainable transport solution. There’s always a constant effort at Rapido to serve our customers with the best experience possible. RACEnergy’s battery-swapping technology and energy-dense batteries will help us make electric transport available for the masses. We see this partnership benefitting both parties, this is a welcome addition to our fleet, with e-vehicles steadily making their grounds in the Indian market, we are always game to embrace the future."

Arun Sreyas, Co-founder and CEO, RACEnergy, said, “We join hands with Rapido, the fastest-growing taxi aggregator, in our collaborative mission to revolutionise last-mile transportation through our cutting-edge battery-swapping technology. By partnering with Rapido, we aim to expand the reach of our solutions and provide more commuters with access to our technology. This will enable us to expand our network to multiple cities and onboard a greater number of e-Auto drivers. As a result, we anticipate higher battery utilisation and circulation."

The new swappable batteries have been developed by RACEnergy and the company says its battery packs comply with the new AIS 156 certification. The batteries have been certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2023, 16:38 PM IST
TAGS: Rapido RACEnergy battery swapping network
