Range Rover Electric debuts with 550PS and 600km range; India bookings open

Range Rover has unveiled the production version of its first electric SUV. The Range Rover Electric gets a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, 550PS and 850Nm, along with a claimed WLTP range of up to 600km.

The electric SUV will be available in standard and long-wheelbase versions. It will also retain the familiar Range Rover design, with changes made to the grille, wheels and underbody to suit the electric powertrain.

118.5kWh battery, 350kW charging

Power comes from two 260kW permanent-magnet motors. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in around 4.5 seconds, while its top speed is limited to 200kmph. A 118.5kWh lithium-ion battery supplies energy to the motors. It uses 344 prismatic cells and works with an 800V electrical system. DC charging is supported at up to 350kW.

Range Rover says the battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 22 minutes when connected to a suitable rapid charger. A 10-minute charge can add up to 220km of WLTP range. The SUV also gets a heat pump designed to reduce energy use for cabin heating and cooling. Range Rover claims a maximum WLTP range of 600km.

Range Rover Electric

900mm water-wading depth

The Range Rover Electric retains the off-road capability associated with the Range Rover name. Its new traction control system can respond to changes in available grip in as little as 50 milliseconds and adjust torque between the two motors. The electric SUV can wade through water up to 900mm deep. It can also tackle gradients of up to 45 degrees. A single-pedal driving system is available for off-road use.

Also Read : Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition launched in India at ₹1.90 crore, inspired by Range Stormer concept

Range Rover Electric

India bookings open

Inside, the electric Range Rover follows the cabin layout of the standard model. It gets a large central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster, while the overall dashboard design remains familiar. The Range Rover Electric is being built at JLR’s Solihull plant in the UK, alongside the company’s other Range Rover models.

In India, bookings for the electric SUV are now open for a ₹10 lakh token amount. The model will be sold as a completely built unit (CBU). JLR has not announced the final India price yet. Global deliveries will begin as the Range Rover Electric is launched in individual markets.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: