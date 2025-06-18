Range over performance: Is Indian auto industry selling electric vehicles all wrong?

One word that is gradually becoming the driving force of the Indian passenger auto industry is EV. The electric vehicles have been finding an increasing footprint in the Indian automobile industry, owing to the growing demand and continuous government push for environmental concerns. Other peripheral issues that have been fuelling the growth of electric vehicles in India include sky-high prices of petrol and diesel, uncertainty over the regulations regarding fossil fuel vehicles, and perception of lower operational cost compared to ICE vehicles, etc.

Indian auto industry has been devising its marketing strategies for electric vehicles on the range per charging cycle, but not the performance, which is quite the opposite of the marketing plan for ICE vehicles.

Owing to the rising demand for battery electric vehicles, the automakers too are increasingly focusing on bringing more EVs to the Indian market, to encash the trend and ramp up their revenue. If we keep an eye on the electric vehicle manufacturers' EV marketing trend, one thing becomes clear. All the automakers focus on highlighting how much range their respective electric vehicles offer, how the charging cost is lower than other competitors, and how the overall ownership cost is lower than ICE vehicles or other competing EVs. In comparison to that, when automakers market petrol or diesel or even CNG vehicles, one of the key focus areas remains the performance. But, in the case of EVs, better performance over ICE vehicles is often not mentioned as a key highlight.

While the industry experts debate range anxiety and charging costs when discussing electric mobility, the pure instant performance is often missed, which in fact should be the biggest selling point of EVs. For example, Hyundai Creta Electric, the pure electric iteration of Hyundai Creta, delivers maximum power from zero rpm. On the other hand, the fossil fuel powered iteration of Creta needs 3,000 rpm to churn out the peak torque.

The MG Windsor EV, which has been increasingly becoming popular among the Indian consumers, is not only popular because it offers a plethora of premium features but also because of the performance. While JSW MG Motor dubs the Windsor EV as low maintenance electric car and intelligent CUV, one of the key highlights of it is the 200 Nm torque pumped out straight from zero rpm.While any similarly priced SUV with a fossil fuel engine struggles through the dense city traffic, the electric vehicles feel no extra effort in generating the performance.

Fuel efficiency question still looms large

One of the fundamental factors driving the Indian automobile buyers' purchase decision for decades has been the fuel efficiency. The age-old question, “Kitna deti hai?" (How much fuel efficiency it offers?), continues to shape the commercial success of most vehicles in India across segments. The automobile companies too device their marketing strategy themed around that.

Speaking about this, Puneet Gupta, Director, Indian Automotive Market, S&P Global Mobility, said that the auto companies' marketing strategy typically reflects the priority factors of the Indian consumers. “Indian car buyers have traditionally prioritized fuel efficiency, technology, and brand value when making purchase decisions. While performance does factor in, it typically ranks lower in importance compared to markets in developed economies. Automakers have aligned their strategies accordingly, tailoring powertrains and features to suit the needs of a value-conscious and price-sensitive market," he said.

Maketing electric vehicles: What goes wrong?

Electric vehicles handle the stop-go traffic in congested cities excellently, as compared to their ICE peers. Climbling the hilly slopes becomes easier for the electric cars owing to the instant torque delivery they offer. On highways, in case of a quick overtake manoeuvre, an electric vehicle can easily allow the driver to perform the move with immediate acceleration and without him or her hunting for the right gear. These advantages of the electric vehicles are not marketed by the EV manufacturers in India.

While marketing the electric vehicles, many auto manufacturers selling EVs in India portray the vehicles in a manner to alleviate the consumers' range anxiety concerns by highlighting the range figures per charging cycle. This somehow puts the electric vehicle purchase as a compromising decisions, but in many cases, they are actually upgrading to a new and cleaner technology. While the automakers try to sell their story as sustainable ones, the story of performance remain untold. But for many consumers, the story of performance is the story that sells.

Speaking on this, Gupta said that the battery electric vehicle narrative is evolving. He believes the Indian auto manufacturers present in the EV market, are gradually changing their marketing strategies. “In its initial phase, it is increasingly attracting an aspirational set of consumers seeking tech-laden, high-performance electric vehicles. Models like the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV are designed for the technology-driven customer, whereas offerings like the Tata Harrier EV appeal to the emerging cohort that prioritizes performance," he added.

