Pure EV expands footprint: To supply ecoDryft and eTryst X in Middle East and Africa

Indian electric two wheeler company Pure EV has announced its expansion of sales to Middle East and African regions undera strategic partnership with Arva Electric Vehicles Manufacturing LLC, a subsidiary of Clarion Investment LLC. The electric two wheeler company stated that the collaboration aims to enhance the distribution and sales of electric motorcycles and bring sustainable mobility options to consumers across the Middle East and African regions.

PURE EV will supply Arva Electric with an initial batch of 50,000 units of its flagship models - the ecoDryft and eTryst X over the next couple of years. Following this initial phase, the company aims to increase its supply to Middle East and African regions to 60,000 units annually. Interestingly, all intellectual property rights related to motorcycles will be maintained by PURE EV for the protection of proprietary technologies as they expand their market penetration.

In addition to supplying motorcycles, PURE EV will serve as a strategic technology partner to Arva Electric, providing expertise and support throughout the distribution process. Notably, the company claims that PURE EV motorcycles are the only Indian electric motorcycles to be homologated in the Middle East after due approvals for operation.

Pure EV ecoDryft: Specs

The ecoDryft gets a top speed of 80 kmph with a range claim of up to 151 km. There is a portable battery on the bike rated at 3 kWh and it fully charges up in 6 hours (claimed). The motor of the two-wheeler puts out a peak power of 3 kW and features three riding modes including Drive, Cross Over and Thrill.

The electric bike gets telescopic forks at the front and coiled springs at the rear wheel. The pricing of the ecoDryft in India starts at ₹1,19,999 (ex-showroom).

Pure EV eTryst X: Specs

The eTryst X features a top speed of 94 kmph and a claimed range of up to 171 km. Aimed at performance, the eTryst X gets a BLDC hub motor which makes 4 kW of peak power while being paired to a 3.5 kWh NMC battery. The battery fully charges up in 6 hours (claimed).

The suspension setup includes dual hydraulic shock absorbers at the front and rear. The eTryst X also gets three riding modes including Drive, Cross Over and Thrill. The pricing of the electric bike starts at ₹1,49,999 (ex-showroom) in India.

