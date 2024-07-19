Production-spec Tata Curvv coupe SUV breaks cover ahead of launch

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the production-spec Curvv coupe SUV in the electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) derivatives. The new Tata Curvv is the start of a new sub-segment in the form of a coupe SUV with a receding roofline that will compete in the same space as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and the like.

Tata Curvv: Design

Tata Curvv resembles the concept closely which was first showcased in 2022. The coupe SUV gets the new design philosophy seen on more Tata cars including the Nexon and Harrier facelifts. The sleek LED light bar graces the front with split headlamps and signature LED DRLs. The model also gets flush-fitting door handles, an LED light bar connecting the taillights and new alloy wheels. The big difference is the receding roofline with a raked rear windscreen to bring a notchback styling to the SUV.

