Home Auto Electric Vehicles Pravaig's Electric Suv To Launch Soon: Here's Everything You Should Know

Pravaig's electric SUV to launch soon: Here's everything you should know

Pravaig Dynamic, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, will officially debut its first electric SUV on November 25. It will have max power output of 402 bhp and a peak torque output of 620 Nm.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Nov 2022, 16:06 PM
Bengaluru-based start-up Pravaig Dynamics is preparing to launch its new electric vehicle in the Indian market. The new vehicle will be an electric SUV, Pravaig has not revealed what they will name the new electric vehicle. What they have revealed is that the new electric SUV will be unveiled on 25th November. Here, is everything that has been unveiled about Pravaig's electric SUV.

Pravaig electric SUV: Driving range and battery charging time

Pravaig Dynamics claim that its electric SUV will have more than 500 km of driving range. To be precise, 504 km on a single charge. This makes the electric SUV to be one of the electric vehicles that have the longest range. The battery would be able to charge up to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. This means that the electric SUV does come with DC fast charging. There should also be some kind of home charging solution that Pravaig Dynamics will offer. As per the manufacturer, the battery should pack should last 10 lakh kilometres.

Also Read : This Indian EV promises to match luxury EVs on performance, range

Pravaig electric SUV: Performance

The electric motor would be able to produce a max power output of 402 bhp and a peak torque output of 620 Nm. The manufacturer says that the electric SUV would be able to hit a top speed of more than 200 kmph. What is even more impressive for an electric SUV is that according to the manufacturer, the electric SUV would be able to hit 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. 

Pravaig electric SUV: Safety and comfort

Pravaig Dynamics says that the electric SUV would be 5-star rated in terms of safety. The suspension is also expected to be well sorted as the company claims "silk smooth suspension".  

Pravaig electric SUV: Features

Pravaig says there would be on-board wifi, a 15-inch desk for laptops, a limousine partition, 220V sockets for charging devices, an air quality index with PM 2.5 air filter, vanity mirrors, a premium sound system, USB socket and wireless charging. The screens would support MirrorLink. However, it is important to note that the features that make their way to the production-spec electric SUV will be revealed once the vehicle is unveiled.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2022, 16:06 PM IST
TAGS: Pravaig Dynamics electric vehicles Electric car
