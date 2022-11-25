Pravaig Defy EV unveiling today: What to expect

Pravaig Dynamics is all set to enter the electric vehicle market in India with its much-anticipated SUV Defy. The Bengaluru-based EV company has already released teasers of the car on social media platforms, and now it is ready to break cover. The SUV has already garnered pretty good interest owing to multiple reasons. The first one of them is of course it being a completely made-in-India electric SUV, while the others include wide range of colour options, eye-catching design and possibly a host of advanced features, along with impressive specifications.

Before the Pravaig electric SUV breaks cover, here are what to expect from it.

11 exterior colours

The automaker has already uncovered the colour options for the electric SUV, which reveals that it will come available in 11 different exterior paint options. These colour options are - Emperor Purple, Shani Black, Haldi Yellow, Moon Gray, 5.56 Green, Hindigo, Bordeaux, Lithium, Kaziranga Green, Vermillion Red, and Siachin Blue.

Imposing design

The Pravaig Defy EV has been shown with a powerful design comprising sharp LED headlamps, strong character lines, a large roof-mounted spoiler, black plastic cladding, a Land Rover like rear profile, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Also, it gets a sleek and connected LED taillight design, a flat roofline, strong upright shoulders among other styling elements.

234 mm ground clearance

Being a SUV, it is expected that Pravaig Defy will come with ample space underbody. The carmaker claims that the e-SUV will come with 234 mm of ground clearance, which is sufficient to navigate the rough roads and regular potholes.

Spacious interior

With 1,215 mm of legroom and 1,050 mm of headroom, the back seats of the SUV should be comfortable for the occupants, ensuring a spacious feel.

Feature packed cabin

The Pravaig Defy electric SUV is expected to come loaded with features. These will include a large touchscreen infotainment system with various connectivity options, a Devialet audio system, an air purifier, USB Type-C charging ports, wireless phone charging, and a rear touchscreen infotainment system as well.

210 kmph top speed

The EV is claimed to come capable of achieving 210 kmph of top speed. Also, the manufacturer has claimed that it would be able to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds.

Over 500 km range

The manufacturer has claimed that the Pravaig Defy EV will be able to run more than 500 km on a single charge. Also, it has claimed that the battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes using a rapid charging technology.

