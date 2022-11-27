Pravaig Defy electric SUV debuts: Five things to know

Pravaig Dynamics' much-anticipated all-electric SUV - Defy has been launched and is slated to enter manufacturing in the second quarter of 2023. The electric SUV has been priced at ₹39.50 lakh and bookings have already been opened by the carmaker. The EV gets eye-catching aesthetics including sleek LED taillights that run through the width of the car. On the inside, it is high on technology and features. Here are five highlights of the Pravaig Defy electric SUV -

1 The Pravaig Defy electric SUV's powertrain can churn out 402 bhp of peak power and 620 Nm of peak torque. Power will be sent to all four wheels through a dedicated all-wheel-drive system. The EV is claimed to be capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

2 This made-in-India all-electric SUV gets a rapid charging technology that allows 0-80 per cent top-up for the 90.2 kWh battery in just 30 minutes. It promises a range of over 500 kilometres on a single charge. The car's battery is claimed to be capable of lasting 250,000 km.

3 The design of the Pravaig Defy SUV looks muscular and sharp. It is being offered in eleven different exterior colour options. These include the likes of Bordeaux, Lithium, Emperor Purple, Siachen Blue, Hindigo, Moon Gray, Haldi Yellow, 5.56 Green, Shani Black, Kaziranga Green and Vermillion Red.

5 Thanks to the muscular front fenders and crisp character lines, the EV gets a sporty look. It does not have conventional door handles but something that integrates into the body. A fully blackened glass panel and roof, along with the dual-tone theme, give the car a premium appearance. It runs on sporty-looking black alloy wheels that come with contrasting yellow brake callipers.

