Prabhu Deva takes delivery of MG M9 EV Limousine

Actor, filmmaker and choreographer Prabhu Deva has taken delivery of the MG M9 Presidential Limousine, the flagship luxury electric MPV from MG SELECT.

The delivery adds the veteran entertainer to the list of public figures opting for premium electric mobility offerings in India. A few other celebrities who own the M9 EV are Hema Malini, Karan Johar and KL Rahul.

MG M9 focuses on rear-seat luxury

The MG M9 is positioned as a luxury people mover with a focus on rear-seat comfort. It comes equipped with Presidential Seats that offer 16-way power adjustment along with heating, ventilation and massage functions. The cabin also features a dual panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Cognac Brown leather upholstery, armrest-mounted controls and multiple storage spaces.

The vehicle is also fitted with a 13-speaker premium audio system that includes a subwoofer and amplifier. On the outside, the M9 features a large trapezoidal front grille, split LED headlamps, waterfall-inspired LED tail lamps and rides on 19-inch ContiSeal tyres.

( Also Read: Buying VinFasat VF MPV 7? Everything you must know about its features )

Powertrain and safety features

Powering the MG M9 is an electric motor producing 245 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. In terms of safety, the electric MPV is built using ultra-high-strength steel and comes equipped with seven airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). MG also states that the model has received 5-star safety ratings in both EURO NCAP and ANCAP crash tests.

Range and fast charging

The MG M9 comes equipped with an advanced 90-kWh NMC battery pack. In addition to that, the electric MPV boasts a total range of 548 km, with the capability of charging the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes.

Availability

The MG M9 is available in Pearl Lustre White, Metal Black and Concrete Grey colour options and is currently offered through 15 MG SELECT Experience Centres spread across 14 cities in India.

Price

MG M9 is priced at ₹70.90 lakh ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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