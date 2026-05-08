Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit sets new record on the Nurburgring

Porsche has set a new Nürburgring-Nordschleife lap record for electric executive cars with the Taycan Turbo GT fitted with the new Manthey Kit. Driven by Porsche development driver Lars Kern, the track-focused EV completed the 20.832 km circuit in 6:55.533 minutes, beating the previous benchmark by more than nine seconds. The new kit will be offered as a retrofit package for all Taycan Turbo GT models equipped with the Weissach Package from June.

The latest lap time also improves Porsche’s own earlier Nurburgring record set in October 2023 with the standard Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package. According to the company, the new Manthey-equipped version was 12 seconds quicker around the circuit.

“The Manthey Kit turns the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package into the ultimate track tool. On the Nordschleife, you can feel how much more stability and confidence the car offers in fast sections and when braking," says Kern. “Thanks to the significantly enhanced aerodynamics, tyres with even greater performance, and increased overboost power available at the touch of a button, we were able to beat our previous best times." Porsche added that Kern was 14 km/h faster through the section between Lauda-Links and Bergwerk compared to his previous record lap.

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Aerodynamics and chassis upgrades

The Manthey Kit introduces major aerodynamic revisions aimed at increasing downforce and stability at high speeds. Porsche says total downforce has increased from 95 kg to 310 kg at 200 km/h. At the revised top speed of 310 km/h, the car generates approximately 740 kg of downforce.

The package includes a larger rear wing, revised front and rear diffusers, enlarged underbody air deflectors and carbon aerodiscs fitted to the rear wheels. Drivers can also adjust the aerodynamic setup depending on circuit requirements.

Suspension and chassis systems have also been recalibrated. Porsche has revised the settings for Porsche Active Ride, all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering to improve agility and steering precision. The braking system now uses larger discs measuring 440 mm at the front and 410 mm at the rear.

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More power for track use

The Manthey Kit also brings powertrain changes. Maximum discharge current rises from 1,100 to 1,300 amps, increasing system output to 600 kW, or about 806 bhp. Launch Control torque rises to 1,270 Nm.

Attack Mode now provides an additional 130 kW boost for 10 seconds, temporarily increasing peak output to 730 kW, equivalent to roughly 980 bhp.

“With the new Manthey Kit, we are offering a unique upgrade for the Taycan Turbo GT. The small but impactful project team from Manthey and Porsche has succeeded in transferring the Manthey DNA into a kit for electric vehicles. This effort has culminated in an impressive new Nordschleife record," says Kevin Giek, Head of the Taycan model line.

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