Porsche launches first all-electric Macan GTS globally, but will it reach India?

Porsche had originally intended to turn 80 per cent of its lineup fully electric by 2030, but the Stuttgart-based carmaker is now falling back, having tied its EV ambitions to current consumer demand and sector-wide developments. Regardless of its electrification strategy, the company is hellbent on expanding its popular Macan EV lineup, and to this effect, Porsche has launched a GTS variant for the compact electric SUV. This is the first time the moniker appears on the Macan EV, carrying over its sporty credentials with a souped-up design and sharper handling.

The Porsche Macan GTS Electric is the fifth variant to join the global lineup, slotted between the 4S and Turbo models while borrowing the latter’s rear-axle electric motor. It is set apart from the rest of the herd with its characteristic black exterior detailing, seen on the side skirts, wheel arch trims, and tinted LED Matrix units. Porsche has confirmed that it will launch a new Sport Design Package for all Macan models come 2026, but it will be offered as standard on the GTS. The result is revised front and rear fascias that bring out a more aggressive look.

The Macan EV GTS comes riding on 21-inch Macan Design alloy wheels in Anthracite Grey, while buyers can opt for 22-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in the same finish. Porsche has also introduced three new colours with the launch, including the Carmine Red, Crayon, and Lugano Blue, with the latter being offered for the first time on a Macan.

Category Porsche Macan GTS Electric Powertrain Dual electric motors (front and rear) Power Output 563 bhp (with Overboost) Torque 955 Nm Battery Capacity 100 kWh lithium-ion Range (WLTP) 586 km Acceleration (0–100 kmph) 3.8 seconds Top Speed 250 kmph (electronically limited) Charging (DC fast charge) 10–80% in 21 minutes (up to 270 kW) Drivetrain All-wheel drive Suspension Adaptive air suspension, 10 mm lower ride height Wheels 21-inch Macan Design alloys (optional 22-inch RS Spyder) Exterior Features Black detailing, Sport Design Package, new Carmine Red, Crayon, Lugano Blue colours Interior Trim Race-Tex upholstery, 18-way Sports Seats, optional Carbon and GTS Interior Packages Performance Tech Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Torque Vectoring, limited-slip rear differential Price (US) $103,500 (~ ₹ 90.8 lakh) Positioning Between Macan 4S and Macan Turbo Expected India Launch Not confirmed

Porsche Macan GTS Electric: Interior detailing

The cabin of the Macan GTS Electric is upholstered in Race-Tex and smooth leather

The sportiness of the GTS trim is carried over as you step inside the Race-Tex upholstered cabin. The heated GT Sports steering wheel, front centre armrest, door panels, and the centre panels of the 18-way adjustable Sports Seats are all finished in Race-Tex, while smooth leather covers additional surfaces, including the seat bolsters and headrests.

Porsche is offering an optional GTS Interior Package, which matches the cabin’s contrast stitching to the exterior colour. This is available only on the newly introduced shades and covers the stitching on the seats, steering wheel, door panels and upper dashboard area in the respective body colour. An additional Carbon Interior Package is available for those who wish to add some carbon fibre to the steering wheel, dashboard and door panels.

Porsche Macan GTS Electric: Battery and motor

The Macan EV GTS borrows the rear electric motor from Turbo, which is the most powerful unit from the entire Macan range

The Macan EV GTS borrows the rear electric motor from Turbo, which is the most powerful unit from the entire Macan range. In combination with the front motor, this makes 509 bhp, which is then upped to 563 bhp with Overboost when engaging launch control. This slots it squarely between the 4S and the Turbo, with the former making 509 bhp with Overboost and the latter pushing 630 bhp in the same state. Peak torque lies at 955 Nm, and with this, the all-electric SUV can shoot from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds, topping out at an electronically limited 250 kmph.

The motors derive juice from the same 100 kWh battery pack that powers all Macan EV models. This high-voltage unit can be charged at up to 270 kW, going from 10 to 80 per cent in 21 minutes. On a single full charge, the SUV offers 586 km of range on the WLTP cycle.

The GTS nameplate is further highlighted by the limited-slip rear differential, a Sport Chrono Package, and the Porsche Torque Vectoring System, all offered as standard on the new model. What’s more, is that the active suspension system gets specially calibrated for the Macan EV GTS, lowering its stance by 10 mm and bringing model-specific damper and roll bar tuning.

Porsche Macan GTS: Pricing and availability

The Porsche Macan GTS Electric is available in the US markets at $103,500 (~ ₹90.80 lakh). It is $6,000 short of the Turbo Electric’s asking price, while costing around $10,000 more than the 4S.

While there are no specific details about an India launch, we do not expect the GTS to reach our shores. Porsche already sells three variants of the Macan EV in India, with the GTS not likely to differentiate well in our market. That said, its sportier driving dynamics, complemented with the bolder exterior design, may set it apart just enough for the Indian buyer.

