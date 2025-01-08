Porsche Macan EV to make India debut on January 17, gets 590 km of range

Porsche Macan EV will make its India premier on January 17, 2025, during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Macan EV was earlier launched in India at ₹1.65 crore, ex-showroom and is only available in the Porsche Macan Turbo electric variant with two trim levels. The electric luxury SUV produces about 576 bhp in standard mode. However, the performance can also be boosted up to 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm of torque when Launch Control is enabled with Overboost.

The Porsche Macan EV was launched in India earlier starting at ₹1.65 crore, ex-showroom. The electric SUV is will be avialable in the country in in b

In India, the Macan is offered in both standard RWD and 4S variations. The Macan Turbo 4S is capable of clocking a 0-100 kmph sprint in a time of 3.3 seconds (claimed). The more expensive 4S also packs Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control as standard. There's an adaptive air suspension with a levelling system and height adjustment. Features such as Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and the rear-axle steering allow the chassis to be further optimised for performance and comfort.

Also Read : Actor Ajith Kumar spins out and crashes Porsche while racing in Dubai

Porsche Macan Turbo Electric: Charging and range

The Macan Turbo Electric gets a 100 kWh battery pack and the SUV is based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. Offering fast charging support up to 270 kW, the manufacturer also claims that the electric SUV can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes (claimed) using the fast charging system. The combined WLTP range offered on this e-SUV is 518-590 km whereas the numbers for urban WLTP are 670-762 km.

Porsche Macan Turbo Electric: Design and features

The design language of the Macan Electric now takes inspiration from the Taycan. It gets four LED elements for the daytime running lamps while the main headlamp setup now sits in the bumper. The rear now has a coupe-like design with a new set of LED tail lamps which have a flatter design and are connected via a lightbar.

The interior now looks more up-market as it now shares the design with the Cayenne. The customer can get up to three screens, there is a 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch infotainment system that is offered as standard. Then there is an optional 10.9-inch touchscreen for the passenger.

Also Read : Porsche Taycan EV recalled in India over defective battery module

Porsche Macan Turbo Electric: Test drives

Porsche India had earlier announced that it will be offering test drives of the Macan Turbo Electric SUV at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo held from 17th to 22nd January 2025. The activity is officially named the ‘Maccan Thrill Drive’ and will be open for the public on the public days which are from January 19th-22nd.

However, these test drives will only be offered to those who have registered online before visiting. To register users have to log in to the manufacturer's webpage and choose a slot and other details to be eligible for the drive. Only individuals aged 18 years or above with a valid driving license are eligible to participate. The final right to admission is at Porsche India's discretion.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: