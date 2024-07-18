Porsche Macan EV gets two new variants. Five key highlights

Porsche has recently announced that they have added an entry-level rear-wheel drive variant to the all-electric Macan EV lineup and that it has been made “immediately available". The German carmaker has further announced the addition of a sportier variant that is positioned higher up in the Macan EV’s range. The new performance-focused variant will be called the Macan 4S and it will be slotted between the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo.

When Porsche had first launched the all-electric Macan, they had done so with just two variants, which were the Macan 4 that produced 402 bhp and the Macan Turbo that churned out 630 bhp. The Macan EV was launched with a 100-kWh battery pack with 95-kWh of usable capacity and this drove two electric motors that delivered upwards of 400 bhp. Both of these two variants came with all-wheel drive, and while the Turbo was able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds, the Macan 4 could do it in 5.2 seconds.

Macan EV RWD: Key highlights

The new Porsche Macan EV base variant comes with one single electric motor that provides 335 bhp approximately and it runs on the same 100-kWh battery pack. Since there are no motors positioned at the front end of the car, the RWD Macan weighs 110 kg lighter than the AWD variants. Porsche states that while using the launch control, the Macan EV will deliver approximately 355 bhp of overboost power and at the same time, the torque maxes out to 563 Nm. Porsche states that this model is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds and has a top speed of 220 kmph.

Macan 4S: Key highlights

The new Macan 4S is a performance variant positioned between the Macan 4 and the Turbo.

The Macan 4S variant gets a new rear axle motor that is combined with the existing front axle motors from the Macan 4 and the Turbo. In total, the Macan 4S makes approximately 442 bhp with a brief power overboost that can bring the figure to 509 bhp approximately. Porsche has stated that with launch control, the Macan 4S can extend maximum torque to 820 Nm and that it can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds. The Macan 4S has a top speed of 240 kmph.

All things suspension

The Macan 4S comes equipped with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard, a feature that is optional on the base variant and allows the driver to electronically control and adjust the dampers.

The two new variants further receive the option of having rear-axle steering and the 4S alone gets to choose for rear-wheel torque vectoring, a feature that transfers torque delivery freely between the two rear wheels.

New design options and off-road package

The off-road package includes additional roof rails, side skirts, thicker wheel arch claddings, and enhanced front and rear bumpers that offer more protection to the body.

Porsche has further announced new design options for the Macan EV that applies to the entire lineup. The automaker has added a new exterior colour shade, called the Slate Grey Neo, and it is available for all Macan models. There is additionally a new 20-inch wheel design.

Porsche is further offering a new off-road design package with all Macan EV models. This package includes additional roof rails, side skirts, thicker wheel arch claddings, and enhanced front and rear bumpers that offer more protection to the car’s body. There is an additional set of 21-inch wheels. The redesigned front bumper offers an improved approach angle at 17.5 degrees and the off-road package increases the overall ground clearance of the car by 10 mm, to a standing height of 195 mm. Buyers opting for this package can opt for a new Vesuvius Grey shade for the off-road elements or choose to go with the car’s body colour.

New variants bring an updated Porsche Driver Experience

The updated Porsche Driver Experience brings an updated welcome animation, a refreshed look and feel along with ambient lighting controls

On electrification of the Macan, Porsche had introduced a new infotainment and control system called the Porsche Driver Experience. Offering a combination of both analogue and digital elements, the entire system comprised a long rectangular screen positioned on the dash. The screen starts from the driver’s side of the centre console and stretches till the passenger side AC vents. The entire block of screen was divided into two displays, one being reserved as the main infotainment monitor and the other being dedicated towards the passenger.

The driver too received a digital instrument cluster and a heads-up display with augmented reality. With the addition of the new variants, the Macan EV lineup gets an updated display and control system. Porsche states that it gets an emotional welcome animation, an updated look and feel, alongside a new Themes app that allows the driver to control the ambient interior lighting, with twelve colour options.

