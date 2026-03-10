Porsche Cayenne S Electric breaks cover with 657 hp; India launch likely

Porsche has added a new S variant to its Cayenne Electric line-up globally. The Cayenne S Electric sits between the standard Cayenne Electric and the range-topping Cayenne Turbo Electric.

More power than the standard model

The new variant uses a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 536 hp. With Launch Control activated, output temporarily rises to 657 hp. Porsche claims a 0–100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

Power comes from the same 113 kWh high-voltage battery used in the other Cayenne Electric models. Porsche claims a WLTP range of up to 653 km. On a compatible high-speed DC charger, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 16 minutes, with peak charging capability of up to 400 kW.

The powertrain uses permanent magnet synchronous motors on both axles. For the rear motor, Porsche employs direct oil cooling, which dissipates heat directly from the current-carrying components rather than through the motor housing. The rear axle pulse inverter uses silicon carbide semiconductors and can process currents of up to 620 amps.

Porsche has also announced a new Interior Style Package developed by Style Porsche for the Cayenne S Electric.

Subtle design tweaks and a new interior package

Visually, the Cayenne S Electric gets model-specific front and rear styling along with design accents finished in Volcano Grey Metallic. Porsche has also announced a new Interior Style Package developed by Style Porsche. This package will be offered across all Cayenne Electric variants as part of the brand’s new “Style" product line.

India launch likely on cards

In India, the Cayenne Electric was introduced last year with prices starting at ₹1.76 crore (ex-showroom). The electric SUV is currently available in two trims, Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric, with deliveries expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

Both variants use the same 113 kWh battery and dual-motor AWD setup. The standard Cayenne Electric produces 408 hp and 835 Nm, delivering a claimed range of 642 km and a 0–100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds. The Cayenne Turbo Electric develops 1,156 hp and 1,150 Nm, allowing it to accelerate from 0–100 km/h in 2.5 seconds while offering a claimed range of 623 km.

For now, the Cayenne S Electric has only been unveiled for global markets, though it is expected to be introduced in India at a later stage.

