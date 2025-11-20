Porsche Cayenne Electric launched in India at 1.75 crore

HT Auto
  • The Porsche Cayenne EV is the third all-electric model from Stuttgart and its most powerful production model yet.

Porsche Cayenne Electric
The Porsche Cayenne Electric has been launched in India at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.75 crore, becoming the brand’s most powerful production model ever.
Porsche Cayenne Electric
The Porsche Cayenne Electric has been launched in India at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.75 crore, becoming the brand's most powerful production model ever.
Porsche may have rolled back its grander EV ambitions, but today it adds a third battery electric model to its portfolio, which is also the most powerful yet. The Porsche Cayenne Electric has been launched at 1.75 crore (ex-showroom), and it comes in two variants. This is Stuttgart’s second electric SUV, and with over 1,100 bhp in the top spec Turbo trim, it also turns out to be its most powerful production model ever.

The electric Cayenne is available with a dual electric motor setup across the range, which means all-wheel drive comes as standard. These motors deliver 402 bhp in the standard model, but with Launch Control, output jumps to 435 bhp and 835 Nm of torque. With this, the base Cayenne EV can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.8 seconds before topping out at 230 kmph.

But what we are all here for is the range-topping Cayenne Turbo Electric, which makes more power than even the most powerful Taycan. While Turbo is a strange name for any electric car, it should not matter with 845 bhp available on demand and the additional 173 bhp boost with Porsche’s Push-to-Pass. Enter Launch Control, and you get the full 1,139 bhp and 1,500 Nm of torque to send you flying to 100 kmph from standstill in just 2.5 seconds. The 0-200 kmph sprint is over in 7.4 seconds on the way to a maximum top speed of 260 kmph.

CategoryCayenne Electric (Standard)Cayenne Turbo Electric
Ex-showroom Price (India) 1.7 crore 2.25 crore
PowertrainDual-motor AWDDual-motor AWD
Max Power402 bhp (435 bhp w/ Launch Control)845 bhp + 173 bhp Push-to-Pass (1,139 bhp w/ Launch Control)
Max Torque835 Nm1,500 Nm
0–100 kmph4.8 seconds2.5 seconds
Top Speed230 kmph260 kmph
Battery Capacity113 kWh113 kWh
WLTP Range642 km623 km
Charging (DC Fast)Up to 400 kWUp to 400 kW
10–80 % Charging Time< 16 minutes< 16 minutes
Regen BrakingUp to 600 kWUp to 600 kW
SuspensionActive Suspension ManagementActive Suspension Management + Torque Vectoring Plus
BrakesStandard discsOptional Ceramic Composite
SteeringOptional rear-axle steeringOptional rear-axle steering
Wireless Charging11 kW inductive charging support11 kW inductive charging
DeliveriesH2 2026H2 2026

Driving dynamics

Porsche Cayenne Electric
Available in Standard and Turbo trims, the Cayenne EV delivers up to 1,139 bhp and accelerates from 0–100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds
Porsche Cayenne Electric
Available in Standard and Turbo trims, the Cayenne EV delivers up to 1,139 bhp and accelerates from 0–100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds

All this power needs to come to a stop, and while you would surely ruin your brakes running Launch Control all day, Porsche seems to have this covered. The carmaker claims that 97 per cent of all braking can be covered purely by electric motors as the Cayenne Electric can absorb power through regenerative braking at up to 600 kW, reaching Formula E levels. Turbo buyers can also add on the optional Ceramic Composite brakes for added braking performance.

Both standard and Turbo models are fitted with Porsche’s Active Suspension Management system from the factory, with the latter benefiting from the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus limited-slip differential. Rear axle steering can be added on either variant, as well as the Active Ride system, which compensates for body movements while driving. This essentially helps counteract the lift and dive one experiences during sharp acceleration or braking, as well as lateral movements when cornering.

Battery, range, and charging

The Cayenne EV’s 800 V architecture is supported by a high-voltage 113 kWh battery pack, which can be charged at speeds up to 400 kW. This means the battery can go from 10-80 per cent in under 16 minutes of charging, replenishing 325 km in the standard variant and 315 km in the Turbo trim. All in all, the electric SUV can drive for 642 km on a single charge in the base model, while the Turbo allows up to 623 km (both WLTP).

Most notably, the electric Cayenne is capable of wireless inductive charging. Owners can simply park the SUV over an 11 kW floor plate to recharge without having to plug in a cable. Porsche claims this technology can account for up to 4 inches of misalignment between the plate and the receiver unit fitted underneath the front axle, but its real-world practicality remains to be seen.

Also Read : Here's how the Porsche Cayenne Electric's wireless charging works

Pricing and availability

The Porsche Cayenne Electric is priced in India from 1.75 crore for the standard variant and 2.26 crore for the top-spec Cayenne Turbo Electric. The electric SUV is now available for bookings, with deliveries expected to commence in the second half of 2026

First Published Date: 20 Nov 2025, 11:37 am IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev porsche porsche india cayenne cayenne ev porsche cayenne ev

