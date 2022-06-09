HT Auto
Polestar cars to get environment-friendly materials inside their cabins

Polestar is aiming to create a truly carbon-neutral car called Project 0 by 2030. It would come with environment friendly materials at exterior and inside the cabin.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Jun 2022, 02:47 PM
Polestar is seeking partners to use carbon-neutral materials in its Project 0 car.
Volvo owned high-performance electric car manufacturer Polestar has joined hands with Global Fashion Summit in an attempt to seek environment-friendly materials for the cabin of its future cars. Polestar aims to make its cars as sustainable as possible using environmentally friendly materials on the exterior and inside the cabin as well. The automaker hopes this association would help the company to find such materials.

The automaker is also seeking partners to join its Polestar 0 project, through which it aims to create a truly climate-neutral car by 2030, claims the Swedish brand. Polestar also said that the textiles that will be used inside the vehicle will form a crucial part of achieving that carbon neutrality.

Speaking about the automaker's goal to achieve carbon neutrality, Polestar's head of sustainability Fredrika Klarén said that the biggest obstacle to sustainable innovation is a lack of imagination. "We need to reimagine everything in order to make real change. This starts with collaboration within, and beyond, our industry," she added further.

Klarén also added that textiles and soft interior materials, in particular, remain a huge challenge in the quest to achieve climate neutrality. She further said that collaboration across different businesses and industries is vital in order to tackle the global concern of climate change."The fashion and automotive industries are two heavy emitters of CO2e. Both industries share many complex challenges when it comes to sustainability, related to resource use, human rights, and transparency," she said.

Not only Polestar but several other automakers around the world such as Audi, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, and Mercedes-Benz too are aiming for carbon neut5rality through their supply chain and products.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 02:47 PM IST
TAGS: Polestar Volvo luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
