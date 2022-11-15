HT Auto
PMV Electric to launch compact EV tomorrow in the Indian market

PMV EaS-E will have a driving range between 120 km to 200 km on a single charge. There will be three variants of the compact vehicle on offer.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2022, 13:23 PM
The EaS-E is a Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV) that will start from ₹4 lakh.
Mumbai-based PMV Electric will be launching its first electric vehicle in the Indian market tomorrow. It is a compact electric vehicle that is meant to be used for daily commutes. The brand says that the vehicle will belong to a new segment called Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV). The new electric vehicle is called EaS-E and the brand wants it to be an everyday car for people that they would use every day.

PMV Electric says that they are aiming to price the EaS-E between 4 lakh and 5 lakh. The prototypes of the electric vehicles are already ready and the manufacturer is working on getting them into production. 

Also Read : MG's most-affordable EV to launch next year in India: Check details

The vehicle is clearly designed for city usage as it measures 2,915 mm in length, 1,157 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height. It will have a wheelbase of 2,087 mm while the ground clearance will stand at 170 mm. Also, the kerb weight of the EV will be around 550 kg. 

PMV EaS-E will be offered in three variants. The driving range of the vehicles will vary from 120 km to 200 km on a single charge. The driving range will be dependent on the variant that the customer chooses. PMV claims that the battery of the vehicle would be able to charge in just under 4 hours. The manufacturer is offering a 3 kW AC charger.

The feature list of the PMV EaS-E includes a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and remote park assist, cruise control, seat belts, etc.

In terms of looks, the PMV EaS-E looks quite funky with circular headlamps, a LED light bar that stretches throughout the width of the vehicle and slim LED lamps and a light bar placed horizontally on the tailgate. The EaS-E is expected to be offered in a four-door configuration. The brand has not yet revealed the production-spec version of the vehicle so some things might change. 

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2022, 13:23 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles electric car
