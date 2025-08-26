HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Pm Narendra Modi Flags Off Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Production From Gujarat Plant

PM Narendra Modi flags off Maruti Suzuki e Vitara production from Gujarat plant

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 26 Aug 2025, 11:01 am
  • The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the company's first battery electric vehicle, has begun production in Gujarat. With two battery options and advanced features, it targets global markets and will be available for Indian buyers by September 3.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara production
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the first production unit of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara from the Gujarat plant
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara production
What is the significance of the eVitara?

The eVitara is Maruti Suzuki’s debut Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and is being positioned as a global product. Already launched in the UK, the SUV will take on strong competition in India from models like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV. It will be offered with 18-inch aero-optimised alloys wrapped in Goodyear tyres.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses 5 lakh production milestone in 28 months since launch

What are the battery and performance options?

The eVitara is being offered internationally in two battery packs, a 49 kWh unit and a 61.1 kWh unit. The smaller pack delivers 142 bhp and 193 Nm of torque with a front-wheel drive setup, offering a WLTP-tested range of up to 344 km. The larger 61.1 kWh battery is available in two configurations. The front-wheel drive version produces 171 bhp and 193 Nm of torque with a range of up to 426 km, while the all-wheel drive variant delivers 181 bhp and 307 Nm of torque with a range of 395 km.

How long does it take to charge?

Charging times differ depending on the battery. The 49 kWh pack takes about 6.5 hours on a 7 kW AC charger and 4.5 hours on an 11 kW charger. The 61 kWh unit requires roughly nine hours and 5.5 hours on the same chargers. Both versions support DC fast charging, which allows an 80 per cent charge in about 45 minutes.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Chairman calls GST restructuring a huge reform, to boost competitiveness and improve India's economy

What does the interior offer?

Inside, the eVitara comes equipped with a dual-screen setup featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other highlights include a dual-spoke steering wheel, semi-leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 10-way adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and rectangular AC vents.

What safety features are included?

Safety has been given priority with features such as seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to support the driver in various conditions.

Why is this launch important for Maruti Suzuki?

The eVitara represents a strategic milestone for the company as it steps into the electric mobility segment. With production based in India and exports planned across 100 countries, the model is expected to boost Maruti Suzuki’s EV ambitions both domestically and internationally.

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2025, 11:01 am IST
