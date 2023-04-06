Planning to buy the Vida electric scooter in Chennai? Here's some good news

Hero MotoCorp’s electric sub-brand Vida has expanded its presence in the country with a new dealership in Chennai. This is the brand’s fourth market in India after Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi and bookings have now commenced in Chennai for a token of ₹499. Hero is retailing the Vida V1 electric scooter in two variants - Plus and Pro. Prices for Chennai are yet to be announced.

The Vida V1 Pro electric scooter is the top-of-the-line variant and comes with a bigger 3.94 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 165 km (IDC) on a single charge. The company claims a true range of 95 km. The V1 Pro is powered by a PMS electric motor with 6 kW (8 bhp) and 25 Nm of peak torque. 0-40 kmph comes up in 3.2 seconds while the top speed is rated at 80 kmph.

Also Read : Hero's Vida sets up its EV fast-charging network: Know which cities get it first

Meanwhile, the Vida V1 Plus gets a smaller battery 3.44 kWh battery pack with a range of 143 km (IDC) on a single charge and a true range of 85 km. The electric motor and top speed remain the same on the V1 Plus, while the e-scooter is a tad slower with 0-40 kmph coming up in 3.4 seconds.

The Vida V1 takes over five hours to charge from 0-80 per cent and comes with fast charging that can charge at a rate of 1.2 km/min. Other features include four riding modes on both variants - Eco, Ride, Sport and user customisable. There’s also all-LED lighting with a projector headlamp, a 7-inch TFT touchscreen digital console with OTA updates; Bluetooth, 4G and WiFi compatibility as well as a host of connected tech including turn-by-turn navigation, geofencing, anti-theft alarm, vehicle diagnostics, SOS alert with button and more.

Also Read : Vida V1 Pro vs V1 Plus: Should you spend the extra money

The Vida V1 Plus is available in three colours - Matte White, Matte Sports Red, and Gloss Black, whereas the V1 Pro is offered in four colours - Matte White, Matte Sports Red, Gloss Black, and the additional Matte Abrax Orange. Currently, the Vida V1 Plus is priced at ₹1.45 lakh, while the V1 Pro is priced at ₹1.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Bengaluru). Vida will be expanding to newer markets throughout the year.

First Published Date: