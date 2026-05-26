Planning to buy the Tata Harrier EV? 5 things to know before putting your money down

The Tata Harrier EV is the flagship electric vehicle product offered by the company in India. Not only that, it is the biggest SUV being offered on the EV portfolio from the Indian automaker. If you are planning to buy the Tata Harrier EV sometime this year, here are 5 things to know before putting your money down:

Tata Harrier EV: Battery Pack and Power

The Tata Harrier EV is offered with two different battery packs: a 65-kWh battery pack and a 75-kWh battery pack. The former gets a rear axle-mounted electric motor producing 233.76 bhp, while the latter gets a dual electric motor setup producing 155.84 bhp with the front motor and 233.76 bhp with the rear motor. Not only that, but the top spec variant of the Tata Harrier EV boasts a range of 627 km on a single charge.

Tata Harrier EV: Exterior

The design silhouette is similar to its internal combustion engine-powered counterpart with a few EV-specific changes, including a closed-off front grille, redesigned bumpers, and alloy wheels, which are aerodynamically optimised, among others. In addition to that, the SUV gets prominent EV badges across the vehicle's body. Not only that, but the electric flagship SUV from Tata Motors is offered with four colour choices, including Pristine White, Nainital Nocture, Empowered Oxide and Pure Grey, among others.

Tata Harrier EV: Features





The Tata Harrier EV gets plenty of features, including a 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated and powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, illuminated two-spoke steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, V2L and V2V functionalities, JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos 5.1, six airbags, Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera, among others.

Also Read : 2026 Tata Tiago iCNG teased, likely to get AMT with paddle shifters

Tata Harrier EV: Off-road Capability





The top-spec variant of the Tata Harrier EV gets a quad-wheel drive. Interestingly, this is the only Tata SUV in its current portfolio with 4x4 capabilities, despite reviving the Safari, which used to boast a 4x4 Dicor system. Not only that, but this is the only electric SUV in its segment which gets 4x4 capabilities.



Tata Harrier EV: Price

The Tata Harrier EV boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.49 lakh, whereas the top variant of the Harrier EV gets a starting ex-showroom price of ₹29.48 lakh.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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