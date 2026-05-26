HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Planning To Buy The Tata Harrier Ev? 5 Things To Know Before Putting Your Money Down

Planning to buy the Tata Harrier EV? 5 things to know before putting your money down

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 26 May 2026, 16:54 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Tata's flagship Harrier EV starts at 21.49 lakh, offering up to a 75-kWh battery, 627 km range, premium tech, and a unique quad-wheel drive 4x4 system.

Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.49 lakh
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.49 lakh
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Harrier EV arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Tata Harrier EV is the flagship electric vehicle product offered by the company in India. Not only that, it is the biggest SUV being offered on the EV portfolio from the Indian automaker. If you are planning to buy the Tata Harrier EV sometime this year, here are 5 things to know before putting your money down:

Tata Harrier EV: Battery Pack and Power

The Tata Harrier EV is offered with two different battery packs: a 65-kWh battery pack and a 75-kWh battery pack. The former gets a rear axle-mounted electric motor producing 233.76 bhp, while the latter gets a dual electric motor setup producing 155.84 bhp with the front motor and 233.76 bhp with the rear motor. Not only that, but the top spec variant of the Tata Harrier EV boasts a range of 627 km on a single charge.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon627 Km
₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Elroq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Elroq
Range Icon370 km
₹ 25 - 35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon683 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Tata Harrier EV: Exterior

The design silhouette is similar to its internal combustion engine-powered counterpart with a few EV-specific changes, including a closed-off front grille, redesigned bumpers, and alloy wheels, which are aerodynamically optimised, among others. In addition to that, the SUV gets prominent EV badges across the vehicle's body. Not only that, but the electric flagship SUV from Tata Motors is offered with four colour choices, including Pristine White, Nainital Nocture, Empowered Oxide and Pure Grey, among others.

Tata Harrier EV: Features

The Tata Harrier EV gets plenty of features, including a 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated and powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, illuminated two-spoke steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, V2L and V2V functionalities, JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos 5.1, six airbags, Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera, among others.

Also Read : 2026 Tata Tiago iCNG teased, likely to get AMT with paddle shifters

Tata Harrier EV: Off-road Capability


The top-spec variant of the Tata Harrier EV gets a quad-wheel drive. Interestingly, this is the only Tata SUV in its current portfolio with 4x4 capabilities, despite reviving the Safari, which used to boast a 4x4 Dicor system. Not only that, but this is the only electric SUV in its segment which gets 4x4 capabilities.


Tata Harrier EV: Price

The Tata Harrier EV boasts a starting ex-showroom price of 21.49 lakh, whereas the top variant of the Harrier EV gets a starting ex-showroom price of 29.48 lakh.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 26 May 2026, 16:54 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.