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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Planning To Buy The Mg Comet Ev? Variant Wise Baas Schemes Detailed

Planning to buy the MG Comet EV? Variant-wise BaaS schemes detailed

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 01 Jun 2026, 11:56 am
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If you are planning to buy the MG Comet EV and are thinking of opting for the BaaS scheme, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise BaaS pricing and battery rental charges.

MG Comet EV BaaS prices range between ₹4.99 lakh and ₹7.36 lakh, depending on the variants, while the battery rental is uniform across the trims at ₹3.20 per kilometre.
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The MG Comet EV is one of the most affordable electric cars in India. The small electric hatchback is known for its ultra-compact design, which makes it well capable of zipping through the congested urban traffic conditions. The MG Comet EV, despite being an entry-level electric car, comes with an upmarket vibe. It competes with the Tata Tiago EV.

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The MG Comet EV is priced between 7.63 lakh and 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in six variant options: Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, Exclusive FC, and Blackstorm, the electric hatchback comes with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme as well, which offers the customers an option to pay for the car sans the battery, while for the battery pack, they pay a monthly rental on the basis of distance driven.

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If you are planning to buy the MG Comet EV and are thinking of opting for the BaaS scheme, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise BaaS pricing and battery rental charges.

MG Comet EV: Variant-wise BaaS prices

MG Comet EV: Variant-wise BaaS prices & battery rental
VariantPrice (ex-showroom)BaaS priceBattery rental (Rs/km)
Executive 17.3 kWhRs. 7.63 lakh 4.99 lakh 3.20/km
Excite 17.3 kWhRs. 8.73 lakh 6.09 lakh
Excite 17.4 kWhRs. 9 lakh 6.36 lakh
Exclusive 17.3 kWhRs. 9.73 lakh 7.09 lakh
Exclusive 17.4 kWhRs. 10 lakh 7.36 lakh

MG Comet EV BaaS prices range between 4.99 lakh and 7.36 lakh, depending on the variants, while the battery rental is uniform across the trims at 3.20 per kilometre. However, most finance partners of MG charge for a minimum monthly running slab of 1,500 km. This means the customer opting for the lowest slab will have to pay at least 4,800 ( 3.20 x 1,500) every month. For reference, to drive 1,500 km in a 30-day month, the customer needs to drive 50 km every single day.

Another noteworthy fact is that even if you opt for the BaaS scheme and its lowest slab, the cost will be higher than 4,800, as the per kilometre battery rental cost doesn't include RTO tax, insurance, TCS and other statutory taxes. The customer opting for BaaS will have to pay taxes on the full vehicle value, as the battery is part of the car only.

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First Published Date: 01 Jun 2026, 11:56 am IST
TAGS: MG Comet EV MG Comet EV
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