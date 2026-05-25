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Planning to buy the MG Comet EV? Here are 5 things you should know before putting your money down

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 25 May 2026, 15:11 pm
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The compact MG Comet EV features a 17.3-kWh battery, 230 km range, boxy exterior, dual 10.24-inch screens, and unique BaaS pricing starting from 4.99 lakh.

MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV measures 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm
MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV measures 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm
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The MG Comet EV is one of the smallest electric vehicles in the country. Buying a compact car has its own benefits in a country like India, where the roads are narrow, and traffic congestion is an everyday battle. Aside from being compact, it is a real lifesaver with rising petrol prices in the country. If you are planning to buy the MG Comet EV, here are 5 things you should know before putting your money down:

MG Comet EV: Battery pack and Range

The MG Comet EV is powered by a 17.3-kWh battery pack sending power to a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor placed on the rear-axle producing a peak power output of 41.43 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. In addition to that, the MG Comet EV offers a maximum range of approximately 230 km.

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MG Comet EV: Dimensions

The MG Comet EV measures 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. Additionally, it has a turning radius of 4.2 metres.

MG Comet EV: Exterior

The MG Comet EV boasts a boxy design, owing to its upright, tall-boy-like stance. In addition to that, the COmet EV features a full-width LED lightbar in the front, which the company calls the ‘Extended Horizon’. There is a chrome and piano black strip connecting both the wing mirrors, while the charging port for the Comet EV is placed at the front under the lightbar, with an illuminated MG logo on the flap.

Moreover, the Comet EV sits on 12-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the EV gets a connected lightbar on the rear as well.

Also Read : 2026 Honda City facelift vs Skoda Slavia top variants compared: Which one is better?

MG Comet EV: Interior

The interior of the MG Comet EV features a white and grey interior, a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.24-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, a rotary gear selector, a front passenger one-touch tumble seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, steering-mounted audio controls, a rear parking camera, power folding ORVMs, a four-speaker audio system and leatherette seats, among others.


MG Comet EV: Price

The MG Comet EV has been priced at 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom) with the range going all the way up to 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the MG Comet EV is offered with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), which reduces the upfront cost of the MG Comet EV to 4.99 lakh with battery rental of 3.20 per km.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 25 May 2026, 15:11 pm IST

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