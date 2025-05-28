Planning to buy the i7? BMW will now pay for your registration

In a special incentive for customers of its flagship electric luxury sedan, BMW India has announced it will pay for the registration cost of the i7. The BMW i7 eDrive50 is priced at ₹2.05 crore, and the ex-showroom price now includes the registration and GST charges as well. The move will help make the i7 more accessible and attractive to interested customers, against its closest rival, the Mercedes-Benz EQS .

BMW i7 ex-showroom price now includes registration & GST cost

The new price, inclusive of registration and GST (incl. compensation cess) on the BMW i7, is applicable across all dealerships, the company said. However, the price excludes Tax Collected at Source (TCS), as well as other local taxied levied, and insurance.

Speaking about the announcement, Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said," BMW India has always looked at electric mobility as a holistic concept. We are the pioneers and leaders in the luxury electric mobility space with a novel approach to electric products and services. The introduction of a uniform price for the customers of BMW i7 will ensure price parity for our valuable customers, regardless of which location they want to register their vehicle in. With this innovative offer, our focus is on customer centricity and encouraging the adoption of electric mobility with added benefits. As the vehicle of choice of leaders and luminaries with next-level style and substance, the i7 will continue to shape forwardism in every way."

BMW i7: Features

The BMW i7 is the electric equivalent of the 7 Series, the brand’s flagship sedan. The model comes with the same striking design language, with the massive illuminated grille and BMW Crystal lights. The cabin features a curved display with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes a freestanding BMW Curved Display. There’s also the BMW Interaction Bar and the Rear Seat Entertainment Experience with BMW Theatre Screen. The model also gets multifunction seats with a massage function, active seat ventilation and a rear console. You also get a suite of driver assistance systems on the car.

BMW i7: Specifications

Powering the BMW i7 eDrive50 is a single electric motor with 443 bhp. The electric sedan is equipped with a 101.7 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 603 km (WLTP) on a single charge. The battery takes about 10 hours and 45 minutes via an 11 kW AC charger. BMW will also sell you the i7 M70 xDrive variant with 641 bhp and 1015 Nm that sends power to all four wheels. The claimed range stands at 560 km on a single charge. Do note that the offer is only applicable to the eDrive50 variant.

