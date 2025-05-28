HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Planning To Buy The I7? Bmw Has Something Interesting For You

Planning to buy the i7? BMW will now pay for your registration

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2025, 09:28 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The BMW i7 eDrive50’s ex-showroom cost now includes registration and GST charges, making it more accessible for customers.
BMW i7
The BMW i7 eDrive50’s ex-showroom cost now includes registration and GST charges, making it more accessible for customers.
BMW i7
The BMW i7 eDrive50’s ex-showroom cost now includes registration and GST charges, making it more accessible for customers.
View Personalised Offers on
BMW i7 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

In a special incentive for customers of its flagship electric luxury sedan, BMW India has announced it will pay for the registration cost of the i7. The BMW i7 eDrive50 is priced at 2.05 crore, and the ex-showroom price now includes the registration and GST charges as well. The move will help make the i7 more accessible and attractive to interested customers, against its closest rival, the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

BMW i7 ex-showroom price now includes registration & GST cost

The new price, inclusive of registration and GST (incl. compensation cess) on the BMW i7, is applicable across all dealerships, the company said. However, the price excludes Tax Collected at Source (TCS), as well as other local taxied levied, and insurance.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw I7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i7
BatteryCapacity Icon101.7 kWh Range Icon625 km
₹ 2.03 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi e-tron GT
BatteryCapacity Icon93.4 kWh Range Icon401 km
₹ 1.72 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.79 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQS
BatteryCapacity Icon107.8 kWh Range Icon857 km
₹ 1.63 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw M5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW M5
Engine Icon4395 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.99 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg C 63 S E-performance (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance
Engine Icon1991 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.95 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Speaking about the announcement, Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said," BMW India has always looked at electric mobility as a holistic concept. We are the pioneers and leaders in the luxury electric mobility space with a novel approach to electric products and services. The introduction of a uniform price for the customers of BMW i7 will ensure price parity for our valuable customers, regardless of which location they want to register their vehicle in. With this innovative offer, our focus is on customer centricity and encouraging the adoption of electric mobility with added benefits. As the vehicle of choice of leaders and luminaries with next-level style and substance, the i7 will continue to shape forwardism in every way."

BMW i7: Features

The BMW i7 is the electric equivalent of the 7 Series, the brand’s flagship sedan. The model comes with the same striking design language, with the massive illuminated grille and BMW Crystal lights. The cabin features a curved display with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes a freestanding BMW Curved Display. There’s also the BMW Interaction Bar and the Rear Seat Entertainment Experience with BMW Theatre Screen. The model also gets multifunction seats with a massage function, active seat ventilation and a rear console. You also get a suite of driver assistance systems on the car.

BMW i7: Specifications

Powering the BMW i7 eDrive50 is a single electric motor with 443 bhp. The electric sedan is equipped with a 101.7 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 603 km (WLTP) on a single charge. The battery takes about 10 hours and 45 minutes via an 11 kW AC charger. BMW will also sell you the i7 M70 xDrive variant with 641 bhp and 1015 Nm that sends power to all four wheels. The claimed range stands at 560 km on a single charge. Do note that the offer is only applicable to the eDrive50 variant.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 28 May 2025, 09:28 AM IST
TAGS: BMW i7 BMW i7 luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.