Planning to buy Tesla Model Y? Variant-wise features explained

Tesla entered the Indian electric car market in 2025. Since its launch, despite the hype, the carmaker has not been able to rake in a satisfactory sales figure. Now, in an attempt to ramp up its sales numbers and appeal to the Indian customers, the electric car manufacturer has expanded the Model Y lineup in the country with the introduction of the new Tesla Model Y L.

If you are planning to buy the Tesla Model Y, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features on offer.

The Tesla Model Y L is essentially a long-wheelbase variant of the electric SUV, with a larger body and a six-seat cabin layout, with captain seats for the middle row. Alongside the standard rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and long-range versions, consumers can also opt for the more family-focused Model Y L with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

All the variants of the EV continue with the signature minimalist design and tech-forward approach. However, there are a few differences in terms of features, seating layout and drivetrain configurations.

If you are planning to buy the Tesla Model Y, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features on offer.

Tesla Model Y: variant-wise features

Tesla Model Y: Variant-wise features Feature Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Tesla Model Y Premium Long Range RWD Tesla Model Y L Premium AWD Exterior LED Headlights Yes Yes Yes LED Tail Lamps Yes Yes Yes Flush-fitted door handles Yes Yes Yes 19-inch alloy wheels Yes Yes Yes Interior All-black theme Yes Yes Yes Optional Black and White theme Yes Yes Yes Ambient lightning Yes Yes Yes Air purifier Yes Yes Yes Heated steering wheel Yes Yes Yes Electrically-adjustable seats with heating and ventilation Yes Yes Yes 2-way electrically adjustable seats for second-row Yes Yes Yes Wireless phone charger Yes Yes Yes Power-adjustable AC vents Yes Yes Yes 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system Yes Yes Yes 8-inch touchscreen for second-row passengers Yes Yes Yes 9-speaker audio system Yes Yes No 19-speaker audio system No No Yes Safety Multiple airbags Yes Yes Yes Electronic stability control Yes Yes Yes Electronic parking brake with auto-hold Yes Yes Yes 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors Yes Yes Yes ADAS Yes Yes Yes Optional FSD Yes Yes Yes

All the variants of the Tesla Model Y get the same minimalist styling approach along with 19-inch alloy wheels and a powered tailgate. However, the alloy wheel design of the Model Y L is different.

Inside the cabin as well, the minimalist layout is there across the entire lineup. All the variants get features like ambient lighting, heated steering wheel, and the dual-tone theme option, air purifier, electrically adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, wireless phone charger, power-adjustable AC vents, 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-inch touchscreen for second-row occupants, etc. A major difference is that the Model Y L gets a six-seater layout with captain seats in the second row. Another major difference is the upgraded 19-speaker audio system in the Model Y L, in comparison to the 9-speaker audio system in other variants.

On the safety front, all the variants come with features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and multiple airbags. Optional full self-driving technology is also available.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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