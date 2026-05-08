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Planning to buy Tesla Model Y? Variant-wise features explained

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 08 May 2026, 09:57 am
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If you are planning to buy the Tesla Model Y, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features on offer.

The Tesla Model Y L is 179 mm longer and 44 mm taller than the standard wheelbase version, adding a third row to the cabin.
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Tesla Model Y
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Tesla entered the Indian electric car market in 2025. Since its launch, despite the hype, the carmaker has not been able to rake in a satisfactory sales figure. Now, in an attempt to ramp up its sales numbers and appeal to the Indian customers, the electric car manufacturer has expanded the Model Y lineup in the country with the introduction of the new Tesla Model Y L.

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The Tesla Model Y L is essentially a long-wheelbase variant of the electric SUV, with a larger body and a six-seat cabin layout, with captain seats for the middle row. Alongside the standard rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and long-range versions, consumers can also opt for the more family-focused Model Y L with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

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All the variants of the EV continue with the signature minimalist design and tech-forward approach. However, there are a few differences in terms of features, seating layout and drivetrain configurations.

If you are planning to buy the Tesla Model Y, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features on offer.

Tesla Model Y: variant-wise features

Tesla Model Y: Variant-wise features
FeatureTesla Model Y Premium RWDTesla Model Y Premium Long Range RWDTesla Model Y L Premium AWD
ExteriorLED HeadlightsYesYesYes
LED Tail LampsYesYesYes
Flush-fitted door handlesYesYesYes
19-inch alloy wheelsYesYesYes
InteriorAll-black themeYesYesYes
Optional Black and White themeYesYesYes
Ambient lightningYesYesYes
Air purifierYesYesYes
Heated steering wheelYesYesYes
Electrically-adjustable seats with heating and ventilationYesYesYes
2-way electrically adjustable seats for second-rowYesYesYes
Wireless phone chargerYesYesYes
Power-adjustable AC ventsYesYesYes
16-inch touchscreen infotainment systemYesYesYes
8-inch touchscreen for second-row passengersYesYesYes
9-speaker audio systemYesYesNo
19-speaker audio systemNoNoYes
SafetyMultiple airbagsYesYesYes
Electronic stability controlYesYesYes
Electronic parking brake with auto-holdYesYesYes
360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensorsYesYesYes
ADASYesYesYes
Optional FSDYesYesYes

All the variants of the Tesla Model Y get the same minimalist styling approach along with 19-inch alloy wheels and a powered tailgate. However, the alloy wheel design of the Model Y L is different.

Inside the cabin as well, the minimalist layout is there across the entire lineup. All the variants get features like ambient lighting, heated steering wheel, and the dual-tone theme option, air purifier, electrically adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, wireless phone charger, power-adjustable AC vents, 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-inch touchscreen for second-row occupants, etc. A major difference is that the Model Y L gets a six-seater layout with captain seats in the second row. Another major difference is the upgraded 19-speaker audio system in the Model Y L, in comparison to the 9-speaker audio system in other variants.

On the safety front, all the variants come with features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and multiple airbags. Optional full self-driving technology is also available.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 08 May 2026, 09:57 am IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y
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